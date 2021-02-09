11 Valentine’s Day Loungewear Sets For A Cozy Night In

I miss going out as much as the next person, but there's something undeniably nice about the lack of pressure surrounding holidays recently. Instead of worrying about getting the best reservation, finding the perfect outfit, and going full-glam for a night out, you can spend your evening curled up on the couch in your comfy clothes with zero sense of FOMO. That's exactly how you'll find me on Valentine's Day. However, as it's a holiday, it's still nice to add a little special touch to the event, which is why a Valentine's Day loungewear set is a must.

OK, fine, I'll use any excuse to get a new loungewear set. Anything that'll break up the monotony of staying at home every day is totally welcome in my book. Besides, cycling through every piece of loungewear I own hundreds of times, new cozy clothes are practically calling my name — and yours, too, most likely. And what better time than Valentine's Day is to spoil yourself with some soft 'fits. Something glamorous that'll match my mud mask is in the cards for me. Maybe I'll even share the love and get my roommate a matching set for an Instagram moment.

From a small, Galentine's Day sleepover to cuddling up with your one and only, there are so many routes you can go down for your comfy Valentine's Day look. To peep the best loungewear for Feb. 14, scroll below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Valentine's Day 2021 Loungewear: Satin Pajamas

There's something undeniably luxurious about satin pajamas. They feel amazing on your skin, and the high-shine screams opulence. These two options from Boohoo will make you feel beyond classy as you sip on champagne on your couch.

Valentine's Day 2021 Loungewear: A Sexy Slip Dress

It's not Valentine's Day without a few sensual options. Light in the Box's Babydoll dress ($20, Light in the Box) has that wow factor that will make you feel like Aphrodite and is soft enough that you'll enjoy kicking back in it all night long.

Valentine's Day 2021 Loungewear: Red And Pink Forever

Red and pink are the Valentine's Day colors, and color-blocked comfy clothes are a great, subtle nod to the holiday that you can wear well beyond it.

Valentine's Day 2021 Loungewear: Heart On Your Sleeve

Of course, there's nothing wrong with an outfit that's a bit more on the nose. Romwe's Heart Pajama Onesie ($13, Romwe) is a sweet yet sexy option that loads on the hearts, perfect for someone who literally wants to wear their heart on their sleeve. This onesie is available from size small to 5X, and the reviews say it's just as comfy as it looks.

Valentine's Day 2021 Loungewear: Sweet Sleep Shorts

I'm a huge proponent of sleep shorts since I'm almost always too hot or too cold. You can add a cardigan or blanket if you're too cold or just stretch out your legs to cool down. You'll want to cancel any outdoor plans you have once you get your hands on one of these sets.

Valentine's Day 2021 Loungewear: Lavish And Lacy

If there was ever a holiday where lace is part of the dress code, it's Valentine's Day. It adds a delicate touch to any set. These two cami sets are just begging for you to add a silk robe over them for that extra glamorous touch.

Valentine's Day 2021 Loungewear: A Y2K Moment

You can also get a little nostalgic with a pink, velour tracksuit. The Juicy Couture Velour Tracksuit ($40, QVC) is just what you need for lying in bed, eating chocolates, and watching romcoms. I mean, it worked for Elle Woods.