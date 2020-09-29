Have you ever watched a movie that made you squirm in your seat? You know, the kind of movie where you pressed pause, checked the time stamp, and made notes so you could... indulge later. If you're searching for sexy movies to watch before masturbating, look no further. The following films are an exquisitely arousing antidote to your tried-and-true getting-off material.

When it comes to masturbation, your usual "sin-spiration" can sometimes start to feel boring. Maybe your PornHub searches just aren't doing the trick anymore, so you start seeking out other means of getting all revved up. Perhaps you discover some fan fiction or other kinds of smutty literature. You may even check out some erotic audio stories, or take the sexually-charged "choose your own adventure" route.

But if all else, including memories of your favorite sexcapades, fails, you can always turn to erotic movies. With multiple streaming platforms just a click away, you can watch any of the following steamy flicks — with daringly inappropriate scenes that'll make you ask, "Now, how did this make its way into theaters?" Well, you'd best not look a gift horse in the mouth. Here are 11 sexy movies that can make their way from the silver screen to your laptop screen for a sexy cinematic adventure.

1. Secretary

Live out your power play-tinged fantasies by watching the iconic, kinky Maggie Gyllenhaal flick Secretary.

2. Y Tu Mamá También

If you've ever fantasized about being with an older woman — or having a threesome with your homie — stream Y Tu Mamá También.

3. Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

If lingering looks, gentle touches, and the swell of passion get you going, snuggle in with Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

4. Chloe

Julianne Moore gets caught up in a lust triangle with her husband's mistress (Liam Neeson plays the husband, Amanda Seyfried plays the mistress) in Chloe, and it is definitely solid masturbation material.

5. Basic Instinct

In Basic Instinct, a police detective sleeps with a prime murder suspect, which is the epitome of an "enemies-to-lovers" plot. Stream this movie if this sexy, scary trope gets your blood pumping.

6. Nymphomaniac: Vol I

The film is literally called Nymphomaniac, so you know it's a horny pick. This seriously smutty film delivers by offering freaky sex scenes galore. Plus, Shia LaBeouf.

7. Newness

No, having more threesomes won't mend your relationship, but it can definitely make things more interesting. (Also, Nicholas Hoult is the lead in Newness and puts the hot in "hot mess.")

8. Inherent Vice

If nothing else, Inherent Vice leaves an impression on viewers with its hot spanking scene. Get into it!

9. 365 DNI

When it comes to "out there" movies, 365 DNI remains a problematic fave for many. The relationship dynamic is very Fifty Shades of Grey. And (hot take) just like Fifty Shades, the whole movie should be thrown away, save for the hot sex scenes that made the rounds on TikTok.

10. A Perfect Ending

A Perfect Ending is about a bored housewife who hooks up with a call girl and actually falls in love, so there's something for your loins and your heart with this one.

11. Love

Just like 365 DNI, Gaspar Noé's Love also got the TikTok treatment. With a gratuitous handjob and a toe-curling threesome, Love has its fair share of masturbation-worthy sex scenes.

From forbidden love and threeways to older lovers and sexy antagonists, these movies are sure to make you hit pause.