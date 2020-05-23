Even if it's for your eyes only, dressing up in a sexy bra and panty set can feel like a total power move. But, before you invest in new lingerie, there are a few things you should keep in mind in order to ensure you find a matching set that is made of high-quality fabrics that are as comfy as they are sexy. For example, a lacy bralette and thong set is going to look gorgeous, but if it's made from true lace, it's also going to get itchy. Any set you choose should be made of a soft fabric with enough stretch that the set moves with you.

You also want to consider which type of clothes you're going to wear over your bra and panty set (if any). While a lot of sexy sets have intricate lace patterns, silky bows, and velvety panties, they may not always create a smooth silhouette underneath your clothes, which is something worth considering. Maybe skip on the big, bumpy bows if you're trying to wear your set under a sleek dress, without anyone else knowing your intimate secrets.

All and all, the most important thing is that you feel incredible in whichever sexy lingerie set you go with. Check out these fun and affordable sets to help you narrow down your options.

1. A Chic Mesh & Lace Combo Mae Women's Allover Lace Bralette and High Waisted Panty Set $18 | Amazon See On Amazon With its unexpected mix of mesh and lace, this lingerie set feels sexy, yet sophisticated. The high-waisted panties and bralette (no underwires here!) are soft and stretchy, and according to reviewers the set is surprisingly comfortably. It comes in cream (shown) and in an edgier black. Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

2. A Classic Leopard Print Set MAKEMECHIC Women's Plus Sexy 2-Piece Set $16 | Amazon See On Amazon You can't go wrong with leopard print and lace — it's classically sexy. And this set is comfortable too, thanks to the stretchy mesh fabric. Of course if you're not wild about the animal print, you can get a similar look in floral, too. Available in sizes: 1X - 4X

3. A Balconette Bra With Matching Embroidered Bottoms Guoeappa Women's Sexy Soft Lace Lingerie Set $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to the beautifully embroidered lace, this lingerie set looks way more expensive than it is — and reviewers say that it actually feels expensive, too. If pink's not your color, it comes in black, white, and blue, too. Available in sizes: 34A - 40D

4. A Lacy Set With High-Waisted Panties Avidlove High-Waist Panty and Bra Set $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This lacy black set comes with high-waisted panties that are both super cute and comfortable. The bra features a scalloped low-cut design so you can easily wear it under any top or blouse. It also comes with high-waisted lace panties that fit snuggly at the natural waist without slipping, yet still feel soft and comfortable. Many reviewers say they love this set so much, they've bought it in many colors. Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

5. A Push-Up Bra With Matching Rose-Patterned Panties Mscoreray Push-Up Bra And Panty Set $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love florals, you'll be obsessed with this rose-patterned set. It comes with a silky soft padded bra that adds a whole cup size. This bra also has a secure hook-and-eye closure so you can adjust as needed. Plus, the low-rise panties are stretchy and comfortable with a sexy lace backing. This comes in three different styles, including other floral patterns. Available in sizes: 32A - 38D

6. A Longline Bra & Panty Set With Floral Lace ADOME Lace Lingerie Set $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This longline bra and panty set is gorgeous, and more supportive than classic bra styles. It features a low-cut triangle bra with added lace on the bottom. While it may look a little small coming out of the package, this set actually stretches to fit over your curves, and the bra features adjustable straps so you can find a flawless fit. It comes in eight different colors you can choose from. One Amazon reviewer raves, "These pieces were very soft and not scratchy like lace normally is. I bought a Large and the set fit great. Overall I really like this set, it's elegant and cute and comfortable all at the same time." Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

7. A Sexy Bra & Panty Set With Cute Bow Details SweatyRocks Sexy Lingerie Set $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This turquoise lingerie set comes with a triangle lace bra and low-rise panties that fit like a glove. This set is made from soft, non-scratchy lace and features bands that hold the bra and panties in place, yet offer enough stretch to move as you do. You can even adjust them by tying the silky ribbons a little tighter and creating bows on the top and bottom. This set comes in six different color options ranging from neutral cream or white, to bright red or turquoise. Available in sizes: Small - Large

8. A Velvet Set That's Buttery Soft TOUSYEA Women's Velvet Lingerie Set $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this velvet bra and panty set ridiculously soft, but both the bra and panties are made from silky velvet, which gives this set a "vintage pin-up" look. This strappy, triangle bra is low-support, but will hold you up and the cheeky panties are both sexy, yet comfortable enough to wear all day. One Amazon reviewer puts it best, "[I]t was definitely worth it when I saw the quality. The velvet is soft and not cheap looking at all and the color is true to the photo, a rich wine color. The back also closes like a normal bra (with 3 clips instead of 2) so it has a good amount of support even without underwire, unlike other sets I’ve gotten that tie in the back or have that little adjustable strap. The bottoms are also really comfortable." You can get this set in a wide range of colors, or even a few similar designs including a one-piece bodysuit or lacier styles. Available in sizes: Small - Large

9. A High-Neck Bra With Lacy Boy Shorts Avidlove Bra And Boy Shorts Set $8 | Amazon See On Amazon For a super affordable price, you can snag this adorable lacy bra and boy shorts set. The bra fits a lot like a lace cami, so it would look great under any number of blouses and tanks. It also features sewn-in cups for added support, along with adjustable straps. Plus, the boy shorts are slightly see-through, proving that even full-coverage panties can still look and feel super sexy. This affordable set comes in two different colors. Available in sizes: Small - Medium

10. A Strapless Push-Up Bra With See-Through Panties SHEKINI Women’s Push-Up Lace Embroidery Bra and Panty Set $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This classic bra and panty set features intricate lace detailing and silky, see-through fabrics. The outer shell of this bra also features stunning lace details that matches with the wide band on the panties. And the panties themselves are made from soft, sheer fabric for an added surprise. Even better, the bra is designed with supportive padding, adjustable straps, and a hook-and-eye closure so you can adjust pretty much every aspect for a perfect fit. Reviewers write that this set is definitely "worth the the price." This comes in two different lace colors, both black and a mint blue. Available in sizes: 34C - 36D