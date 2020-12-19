Your winter plans may be a little different this year, but who says you can’t get glammed up for your Zoom party and feel a little fancy (even if it’s in your living room)? The best cute winter dresses keep you warm without sacrificing style. I’ve selected a handful of stylish winter dresses from Amazon that are cozy and will keep you on the top of your fashion game.

Dresses that have long sleeves or are longer in length will naturally keep you warm, but there are plenty of short-sleeve or short-style dresses that can be worn with tights or layered to keep you cozy. If you’re planning to head out in the cold, look for dresses made of thicker materials, like a cozy sweater or flannel knit. Throwing some fleece-lined leggings or a snug cardigan on with your dress will add extra style and warmth.

There are certain styles that just scream winter — like velvet or dresses that feature sequins for a celebratory vibe. Metallics like gold or silver feel equally party-ready, while rich colors like burgundy, forest green, or black add an elegant note.

I’ve included something for everyone, from a long off-the-shoulder dress to a short body-con number. These picks are available in a variety of colors, sizes, and prices to bring coziness to your winter wardrobe.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Stretchy Skater Dress With Scalloped Details

This stretchy skater dress can be paired with tights or worn with knee-high boots for a comfortable, yet elegant winter look. It has unique scalloped details around the stunning laser-cut hem, as well as at the sleeves. The long sleeves will keep you warm, too. It has a round neck and zippered back and flares out from the waist into a retro silhouette that can be dressed up or down. If you’re looking to go more casual, throw on a pair of your favorite sneakers and a long coat to keep warm and comfortable. Reviewers noted they machine wash this dress on the gentle cycle.

Helpful Review: “This dress is so lovely. I adore the scalloped design at the sleeve ends. And of course, the lace cutout and scalloped hem of the skirt is amazing! The quality is pretty good and the dress is not see-through or anything. There is a zip entry in the back. It can be somewhat tight at the bust so if you're concerned you might want to size up! Otherwise it's perfect. [...] the dress is adorable and I might even but it in another color sometime!”

Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 10

2. A Patterned Tunic Dress To Wear With Leggings

This cozy tunic dress is perfect for pairing with leggings and has gained a cult following. It has more than 13,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.3-star rating and stands out in the crowd, thanks to an asymmetrical hem and large brown buttons down the side. The long-sleeve dress is made of polyester and stretchy spandex and comes in a variety of colors and patterns including stripes, plaid, and floral.

Throw it on over your favorite fleece-lined leggings when it’s cold out or your favorite stretchy pair for lounging at home. Add knee-high boots and a matching scarf for a look you’ll never want to take off. This pick can be machine washed on a gentle cycle.

Helpful Review: “I love this sweater dress. [...] I have gotten soooo many compliments every time I wear it. The buttons on the side are an adorable detail that makes it even cuter. The fabric is soft and while thin, does not feel cheap. I wear a brown layering shirt or turtleneck underneath for extra warmth. Love this!

Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 31

3. A Plus-Size Midi Dress In Luxurious Velvet

Velvet is one of those fabrics that just feels fancy and festive. This midi cocktail dress is no exception and would make the perfect party dress. It’s made of polyester and spandex so it’s form-fitting with a little bit of a stretch, which means there's no need to sacrifice comfort for style. It has long sleeves, a faux-wrap silhouette, and a tulip hem that falls just below the knee. You could pair this dress with tights for extra warmth and a pair of sparkly shoes for the perfect holiday ensemble. The manufacturer doesn't state how this pick should be washed.

Helpful Review: “[...]Beautiful, soft velour-like fabric. Sown well. No loose threads. Great stitching.Inside lining, buttery shiny fabric that feels great, and lays nicely without pulling.Polyester/spandex mix is warm. Great for colder, winter weather. [...]

Available Sizes: 14 Plus — 22 Plus

Available Colors: 9

4. A Versatile Turtleneck Sweater Dress

This sweater dress is double the cozy with long sleeves, a knit viscose blend, and a warm turtleneck. It has a fitted, ribbed texture and a sophisticated midi length. The true selling point of this chic dress is how versatile it is. Throw on a leather jacket and booties for a night on the town or pair it with leggings and tall boots for extra warmth. It comes in 24 colors and patterns, including stripes and color block options. The material is stretchy and machine washable, but it should be flat dried.

Helpful Review: “Perfection! Great winter staple. This dress can take you anywhere. [...] Dress it up or down, it’s always appropriate.”

Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 24

5. A Mini Dress With An Elegant Front Tie

This unique dress with an elegant front tie is made from a soft cotton-polyester blend (with a bit of spandex). You may want to add tights if you’re in a colder climate, but it's the perfect layering or transition piece. This dress has a rounded neck and full length lantern sleeves that add fashionable flare. The front tie sits at the waist, but several reviewers reported it takes a bit to figure out how to tie it just right. This mini dress comes in 31 colors including khaki, coral, and green. The thinner material will last longer if you hand wash and avoid tumble drying it, according to the manufacturer. It has more than 6,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating. This dress is a bit more casual but could be dressed up with sparkly jewelry and heels.

Helpful Review: “I love this dress and glad I bought it. [...] I bought this to wear for my 39th birthday and boy I couldn’t have gotten a better outfit for the occasion. Received a ton of compliments and I will definitely be purchasing more in other colors. Material is on point and the color was dead on!! I definitely recommend this dress!!"

Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 31

6. A Flowy Maxi Dress With Pockets

If you're looking for a long dress to wear this winter, this maxi dress with pockets is for you. It's made of silk-soft rayon and spandex with a V-neckline, long sleeves, and empire waist. This dress has more than 4,000 reviews and many of its fans report they can’t get enough of the pockets, a fun surprise that makes holding your phone or keeping your hands warm a breeze. Throw on a jean jacket and a scarf for a casual look or dress it up with a faux fur coat and chandelier earrings. It’s available in 14 colors and patterns, as well as a short-sleeve option.

Helpful Review: “[...] I'm very positively surprised with it. I wasn't expecting much for the price and thought I'd try it on and have to return it but it's a very nice dress. Very nice. I'm size 14/16, ordered size L and it fits perfectly. With right accessories it'll look very elegant. I ordered it to wear for a special occasion and I definitely will. I'm now thinking I'll have to get a few more. It's a little long (I'm 5ft3) but with high heels it's going to be perfect.”

Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 14

7. A Glam Bodycon Dress For A Special Occassion

This sparkly dress is the perfect look for any festive occasion. It has a bodycon pencil silhouette, a round neckline, and long sleeves — ideal for winter. If you don’t want to have bare legs, black tights and ankle boots will add style and warmth to this stunning look. The polyester dress has 12% spandex, which makes it stretchy and comfortable, although reviewers report that a slip underneath is necessary given the see-through nature of the design. The manufacturer suggests washing it separately in cold or warm water. This dress comes in more than 40 glam and glittery shades.

Helpful Review: “I wanted a sparkly and festive dress for a dressy holiday party but did not want to spend a lot of money for a dress I will probably only wear once. This is a cute dress for the $$. After reading the reviews, I decided to give this a try. I bought one size up from my normal dress size since it's a sequined dress. It fits just fine. Before wearing I washed inside out in a lingerie bag on delicate cycle & hung it to dry. I only saw one sequin fall off and it may have already been broken prior to going through the wash. [...] Glad I purchased this dress.

Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available Colors: 41

8. This Short & Sweet Sweatshirt Dress

When only a relaxed fit will do, this cozy sweater dress delivers pure comfort. Designed from a soft cotton, modal, and spandex blend, this loosely fitting dress has long sleeves, a V-neckline, and a hemline that extends to the knee. Consider this your low-maintenance pick — one that can be machine washed and pairs perfectly with leggings and boots or even sneakers. It comes in three shades that include two spacedye prints.

Helpful Review: “Relaxed, loungey, comfortable. I love wearing it around the house and even to bed at night. But it also has enough pulled-togetherness to take my kids to school, go out for lunch, run errands, or shopping. Neckline is great. Not high. Not too low. [...] Can be worn with leggings or without, sandals, flats, sneakers, boots. So versatile! I especially love the material. Great thickness and weight. Excellent stretch. And quality... It keeps it shape and color wear after wear, wash after wash. And it doesn't pill. I love something so simple and well made that looks great and lasts."

Available Sizes: X-Small — Large

Available Colors: 3

9. This Vintage-Inspired Swing Dress With Pockets

Kick up your heels in this swing dress, which provides plenty of vintage vibes. The cotton and polyester number features a fitted bodice and three-quarter-length sleeves, with an adorable keyhole detail at the neckline. A fuller skirt flares out from its cinched waist, for a breezy cut that ends at the knee. And the best part: it has pockets. This highly rated dress has more than 2,000 reviews and is available in a number of prints like florals, polka dot, plaid, and solid shades, though some of the picks have short sleeves and would work better in warmer temperatures.

Helpful Review: “This dress is GORGEOUS! I thought it would be too long for me but paired with some beautiful heels this dress looked fantastic on! It’s comfortable, the pockets are big enough to hold a phone, the fabric is not see through, and I got so many compliments on it."

Available Sizes: Small-X-Large

Available Colors: 24

10. A Statement Off-The-Shoulder Pleated Maxi Dress

If you’re looking for a fancier dress to wow guests at a party, this show-stopping, off-the-shoulder gown is for you. It’s made of polyester and spandex, with some structured pleats. It’s long and flowy with an off-the-shoulder neckline that can be paired with a faux fur shawl or coat to keep your arms toasty until you arrive at your party. The shiny dress comes in eight glam colors including metallic gold, purple and cyan (shown here). Be sure to hand wash this dress on cold and tumble dry on warm.

Helpful Review: “This is THE dress. You wear this dress, all eyes will be on you. Like others said, no bra needed, the arms weren't slowly moving up all night, I never had to re-adjust.[...] I wore this to a black tie gala and it stood out among the regular black gowns. The color is stunning! Every time I turned around, someone was giving me a compliment on the dress. I belted it to help give shape and it was perfection. I can't say enough about this gown!”

Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available Colors: 8

11. An Everyday Shift Dress For Layering

This shift dress is a year-round wardrobe staple that can easily transition to winter with a few added layers. This dress stops above the knee and looks great alone or with tights, plus it has unique three-quarter length bell sleeves that add elegance. It’s made of gorgeous chiffon and is fully lined, with a loose fit and V-neckline. It has more than 19,000 reviews and comes in dozens of colors and patterns. Some reviewers reported they belted the dress for a more defined waistline, while others loved the flowy silhouette.

Helpful Review: “Versatile dress from late summer to fall. Winter can be paired with leggings and boots. Fit great up top. I will belt it with leggings in the winter to change the look up.”