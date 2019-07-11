Social media and the internet are weird places. They are full of helpful, exciting information and downright mind-numbing nonsense, and I put the #bottlecapchallenge somewhere in between. Does it make me feel awesome to watch Lizzo karate chop a water bottle? Yeah. Does it make sense to put my work day on hold to watch Ryan Seacrest spin around in a chair? Not really. But these 11 celebrity bottle cap challenge videos are chilling on my browser anyway and I won't apologize for it.

It will take you about two videos to get the gist of the challenge. The idea is to loosely place a twist cap on top of a steady bottle. Then, simply do a back-kick nicking just the top of the cap. This, in theory, will cause it to spin right off. The challenge is considered successful when the cap comes off but the bottle stays put. Similar to other social media challenges, the idea is then to nominate other people to give it a go.

It's always fun when famous people participate in these kinds of activities because then they nominate other famous people to try it out, too! Sure, everyone has their own rendition and spin (pun intended) on the #BottleCapChallenge, but that's part of what makes it so fun.

Take a look.

1. John Mayer

Mayer totally nailed it, and his red kicks are awesome AF. The blue steel face to camera at the end makes this video particularly "cool guy," which I feel like is kind of his thing?

2. Hailey Baldwin

Oh, OK, Hailey Baldwin. Can you guys please get a load of this truly magnificent four-wheel rendition?

3. Justin Bieber

Bieber was clearly in the same location as his wife when he knocked his challenge out of the park — er, off the top of the bottle. (You guys get what I'm going for here.)

4. Kendall Jenner

Jenner was nominated by Baldwin and saw her four-wheel video and raised her a jet ski video. Jenner's super long model legs skipped the cap off with professional grace and ease!

5. Mariah Carey

Naturally, queen Mariah had to up the anti. While I would have been impressed as hell if she went for the spin-kick, her using her vocal range to spin the cap off of the bottle is an "on-the-nose" take from this music diva.

6. Ryan Reynold's

Ryan Reynolds on YouTube

Reynold's opted for a super cinematic, highly produced product placement for his gin, Aviation. Funnily enough, he ends up destroying the product at the end.

7. Lizzo

My girl. Lizzo gives the challenge two solid tries. She definitely connects in her second kick, but unfortunately ends up splashing water all over her friend's computer!

8. Jason Statham

Perfection. Grace. Fulfillment. Satisfaction. Hero.

9. Diplo

Diplo hilariously took it upon himself to try the challenge after complaining no one nominated him, especially John Mayer. He wrote in his caption: "Since no one requested me to do this (@johnmayer) and also since no one thinks I'm good at anything except pushing button on stage .. here is evidence that I also do karate."

10. Ellie Goulding

Goulding attacked her cap with the focus and precision of a professional athlete. (Plus, that hair flick, babe.)

11. Ryan Seacrest

Last but not least, here is Seacrest doing what I think is the bare minimum to complete the challenge, but complete it he did.

No one has nominated me yet (thanks for nothing, John Mayer) but that won't stop me. Stand by, Hailey Baldwin. I'm coming for you.

*Googles how to rent a helicopter.*