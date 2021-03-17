There are a few things that I would say every person needs in their closet. Of course, everyone's different, you're entitled to your own style, yada yada yada. But, your wardrobe simply isn't complete without at least one basic turtleneck for layering. Once I introduced some into my own closet, I never went back. You can throw them on under a t-shirt, a slip dress, a button-down — literally everything. And this isn't just about staying warm. A layering turtleneck gives a little extra sprinkle of put-togetherness that you can't get with any other basic clothing item.

Once you get one turtleneck, you won't be able to stop until you have an entire drawer full of them. In a short time, I've collected different colors, thicknesses, mock-necks, full necks, cropped, not cropped, patterned, and, of course, a few solid black turtlenecks, so I'm prepared for any and everything. If that sounds excessive, you just don't understand the importance of turtlenecks yet. Until then, just trust me when I say turtlenecks are a wardrobe game-changer.

Now that you realize the level of severity I have when it comes to turtlenecks, I hope you fully trust me in guiding you toward the best turtlenecks for layering. To start your collection, peep below to check out some of my favorite options.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

A black turtleneck is a necessary staple, IMO. You can pair it with any item already in your closet for a classic look every time. Once you get one of these bad boys, it'll be the first thing you reach for every time you do laundry.

Everyone loves a crop top — that's pretty much a fact. While there is something undeniably cute about wearing a crop top over a full-length turtleneck, sometimes you just have to let your midriff breath. That's where a Crop Turtleneck ($29, Walmart) comes in. It's made from a stretchy, comfortable cotton and can be worn on its own for a streamlined look, but still pairs perfectly with any cropped sweaters or shirts you own.

If you're ready to get a little funky with patterns, go for a striped turtleneck like Mooreshow's T-shirt ($23, YesStyle). Wearing this piece under a button-down or a simple patterned sweater vest will leave all the librarians out there quaking.

For those who get warm easily, a tank top turtleneck may be the best move for you. It'll still give you the layered effect without making you overheat.

Just because it's a basic item, doesn't mean you can't have fun with a turtleneck. A pattern like plaid is a bit more visually interesting than just stripes, but it isn't so busy that it's hard to match.

You don't need to shy away from color when it comes to turtlenecks. L.L.Bean's Cotton Turtleneck ($35, L.L.Bean) comes in eight vibrant colors that'll brighten up any outfit you add them to. They also have a slightly boxier fit, making them even comfier to wear.

The neutral tones of animal prints make them easier to pair than you'd think. Leopard print under colors like browns or blacks will give your look an editorial yet super fun edge.