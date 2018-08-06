10 Tips For Living Your Best Life As A Freshman, To Make This First Year Count

Oh, freshman year; this new chapter of your life is quite exciting. This first year will go by extremely fast, so make sure you don't get so caught up in balancing your school schedule that you forget to get an "A" in the life department. I have some important tips for living your best life as a freshman, because your head may be in the books, but your spirit should fly free.

College is a totally different ball game than high school, and it comes with a lot of firsts. You deserve to make the most of these next four years, and embrace every opportunity that comes your way. Your freshman year experience may be a bit jam-packed, just like your courses, but your best life begins with a positive mindset and little extra effort on your end.

Trust me, these things aren't going to occupy too much of your time, because you're going to be pretty busy getting used to the college lifestyle. Most of these tips are things to keep in the back of your mind while you're discovering who you are and want to be in the college world. There's no specific order that you have to get these done, but be sure to write these 10 tips down in your notes.

1 Steer Clear Of Other People's Drama Giphy If there's one thing you do not need to entertain your freshman year (or any other year, for that matter), it's drama. It'll only distract you from living your best life, and it takes up way too much of your precious time and energy. Unless you plan on joining the literal drama club at school, you should avoid drama and gossip at all costs.

2 Keep Up With Your Favorite Pastime Giphy Do you love listening to music, painting, reading, or putting together scrapbooks? Don't let that creative flame fade. You could use something that you enjoy and leaves you extremely relaxed after a long afternoon of classes.

3 Say "Yes" To New Experiences Giphy It's college, girl, and you don't want to look back and regret the memories you could have made if you embraced more opportunities. College isn't going to introduce you to the same stuff you're used to, and that's the doorway to living your life to the fullest.

4 Establish A Self-Care Day Giphy I don't care what anyone says, you need a self-care day at almost every stage of your life. This doesn't have to be anything extravagant, because you're on a college budget. Spending the day pampering yourself with a DIY face mask and some treats from your favorite bake shop should get the job done.

5 Don't Be Discouraged From Becoming Friends With Upperclassmen Giphy Initially, you might want to stick to who you know, and that will likely be freshmen. Upperclassmen can give you a ton of insight about your campus and the town surrounding it, so be open to making friends, no matter what year they are.

6 Make Time For Campus Events Giphy Campus events allow you to get introduced to other people and feel part of the community that is your student body. These will be the memories you never truly forget. (Oh, and you can't go wrong getting your hands on the free food.)

7 Sneak In A Good Meal Or Two When You Can Giphy Your life is going to be filled with a lot of ramen and on-the-go food at first. Don't forget to treat yourself to a home-cooked meal when you can. If your parents live close, raiding their fridge should be something you do every month.

8 Explore The Surrounding City Or Town Giphy OK, you're here because of school, but that doesn't mean you can't explore everything else your new town has to offer. You could find a new cafe you love to get your Pumpkin Spice Lattes from, and a boutique with the cutest denim. (Oh, and those hole in the wall restaurants will come in real clutch when you're getting tired of the cafeteria food.)

9 Make Time For Snoozing Giphy Despite what many of those movies depicting college might tell you, all-nighters should not be a regular thing. It's so important to get well-rested nights and naps in between classes. You will seriously be ready to conquer the world when you wake up.