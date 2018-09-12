Sometimes, you make things a whole lot harder for yourself without even knowing it. The things that are making your 20s more difficult could be mindsets and behaviors you have on the regular. As you likely very well know, there's always time to break away from what you're used to doing.

Have you been stuck in a funk lately? Or have you found yourself in the "why me?" predicament over and over again? Before you place the blame on things that are out of your control, check yourself first. Your reactions, thoughts, and habits could have a major impact on your daily situation, so it's prime time for a quick recap.

Are you constantly comparing your life to your friends', or sticking with a job you know isn't the perfect fit for you? Those are situations you can control, and without your full participation and dedication, they'll continue to make your life harder than it has to be.

I know it's easier said than done, but you have to remove any excess clutter from your life ASAP. I'm not trying to bash anyone, but in a way, you can be your own worst enemy when it comes to making adjustments in your life. These 10 things should help you pinpoint the obstacles that are getting in the way of living your #bestlife.

1 You Keep Thinking That The Grass Is Greener On The Other Side

There's nothing wrong with aspiring for better days, but you shouldn't always be thinking that the grass is greener on the other side. Your future is a result of how you are handling the present. If you aren't living in the now and making the most of where you're at, you aren't getting anywhere anytime fast.

2 You're Comparing Your Current Situation To Someone Else's

Everyone's life is different. You can't compare someone else's successes to your rough patches. You set the pace for yourself. Trust that you're going at a speed that's meant for you.

3 You're Placing All Of Your Dreams In The "Someday" Category

Obviously, some of your dreams are going to take planning in order to achieve them. But, what's stopping you from planting those seeds now, and watching them grow gradually? There's always an excuse not to go after your dreams, and there are million reasons why you should.

4 You're Letting Your Degree Define Your Entire Life

Your physical diploma doesn't solely reveal what you majored in and accomplished. It says your name — a name that is limitless, unbound, and is going to write its own story with or without this diploma. It's a stepping stone, not the end factor.

5 You're Worrying About A Happily-Ever-After

Who wouldn't want to ride off into the sunset with the love of their life? OK, that was a bit dramatic. What I'm trying to say is that there's more than one way to have a fairy tale. Yours might currently be unwritten, but that doesn't mean it won't exist in the near future. Let things unfold as they should.

6 You're Not Pursuing The Career Path You Want

You're not the only one who sticks with a job just to pay the bills, but this is precious time you cannot get back. Believe it or not, your job can be something you actually enjoy doing every single day. Go after the career path that gives you life.

7 You're Rejecting Change

Change is not easy, especially when you just got used to the way things are. Not all change is bad, and accepting it is way easier than fighting it. Go with the flow, and you won't exhaust yourself trying to fight the currents.

8 You're Letting Toxic People Manipulate Your Mood

Toxic people have a tendency to rub off on you. Their negativity can change your mood almost immediately. Cut the toxic people out of your life as soon as possible, and watch how much easier (and brighter) your daily situation gets.

9 You're Forgetting To Put Yourself First

You're a giver. You have a big heart that puts other people's needs and feelings before your own. You have to be a priority, though, or else you're only living to please and help other people and not yourself.