Leggings may have started out as workout attire, but thanks to how versatile and comfortable they are, they're now considered pants in their own right. If you're in the market for a fashionable pair that extends past the standard black, plain design, the internet has plenty to choose from. The large selection of sexy leggings on Amazon, for example, is certainly worth looking through when considering your next pair.

Finding a great pair of sexy leggings is largely about personal preference, and you should absolutely choose what makes you feel confident and comfortable. However, there are a few tips that could likely make the process much easier. For starters, it may help to select a pair with plenty of stretch to ensure maximum comfort and flexibility — especially if you plan to use them while working out. Having something with a high percentage of elasticity will allow you to move more freely during your exercise routine. You may also want to find leggings that are able to pass the "squat test," meaning that they don't become see-through when you bend over or squat down.

Should you decide to wear your leggings to work or out on the town, you may want to opt for something thicker (and perhaps fancier) than the standard spandex-lycra blend. Stepping into a pair made with faux leather or lace inserts will help to instantly change your look from fitness to fashion.

Whether you plan to run errands, hit a cycling session, or pair them with your favorite blouse for happy hour, the options for sexy leggings on Amazon are seemingly endless. Here are 12 highly-rated picks that reviewers love.

1. The Best Faux-Leather Leggings MCEDAR Faux Leather Leggings $24 | Amazon See On Amazon For anyone who loves the look of a leather pant, but prefers the comfort and stretch of a legging, MCEDAR faux leather leggings are a great option. They are made of thick, wrinkle-resistant materials that won't shrink in the wash, so they hold their fit and shape for quite a while. With over 150 five-star reviews, eight sizes, and four styles to choose from (some of which include pockets and belt loops), it's no wonder people are saying, "One of my favorite Amazon buys ever." Available Sizes: XS— 4X

2. A Pair Of Affordable Print Leggings Conceited High Waisted Leggings $8 | Amazon See On Amazon These Conceited high-waisted leggings are amazing for various reason; they not only come in over 35 fun prints and colors, but their polyester-spandex composition offers premium stretch for a comfortable fit. Last but definitely not least, they start at just $8 a pair, making them some of the most affordable sexy leggings on Amazon. Available Sizes: S/M — Plus

3. Black Leggings With Cut-Outs Cemi Ceri Ripped Cotton Leggings $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Although they're made from 95 percent cotton and 5 percent lycra, Cemi Ceri ripped leggings are far from your basic pair. The open cuts and shredded front give them a unique look for a soft and comfortable alternative to traditional black pants. (If you love the style but not the color, they're also available in just about any other shade you can think of — and a few prints like camo.) Available Sizes: XS — 4X

4. The Best Pair With Adjustable Laces Dearlovers Lace Up Front Leggings $18 | Amazon See On Amazon These Dearlovers leggings help to show off some skin while still serving as a full-length legging. The lace-up feature can be easily adjusted to your liking, allowing you to show off as much or as little as you want — and they tie at the ankles for a fashionable accent. "These leggings rock and are super sexy! I was kind of scared it would be cheap but they look awesome," one reviewer raves. Available Sizes: S— XL

5. High-Waisted Leather Pants In Bright Colors J2 Love Faux Leather Leggings $19 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for faux-leather leggings in bright (or even metallic) colors, look no further than this pair from J2 Love. The material is extra high-waisted and a comfortable blend of stretchy and structured. Best of all, you can get them in bright red, metallic gold, or shiny green, and they're offered up to a size 5-plus. Available Sizes: S — 5XL

6. Sheer, Criss-Cross Panels 90 Degree By Reflex Criss Cross Leggings $28 See On Amazon You'll be both cool and comfortable thanks to the sheer panels on 90 Degree's criss-cross leggings. Great for either working out or running your daily errands, these pants also feature hidden pockets in the waistband to secure your small essentials. For a more subtle design, the mesh on the black pair is darker and less transparent. Available Sizes: XS — M

7. The Best Butt-Emphasizing Leggings FITTOO Booty Leggings $15 | Amazon See On Amazon For those looking to emphasize their butt, FITTOO booty leggings are highly-rated for a reason: the honeycomb fabric and cinched middle seam help to accentuate the butt while offering full coverage. They're also stretchy, breathable, and available in over 10 colors. Available Sizes: S — XL

8. Capri Leggings With Lace Detail Matymats Lace Leggings $20 | Amazon See On Amazon The breathable, four-way stretch of Matymats lace capri leggings makes them a great choice for working out, while the lace detailing allows elevated style for other activities. Whether you choose to dress them up or down, these pants have passed the squat test, meaning that they're not only durable, but opaque when bending down. Get them in black, gray, or white. Available Sizes: S— XL

9. Mesh Panels For Cooling Ventilation MCEDAR Mesh Panel Leggings $11 | Amazon See On Amazon MCEDAR's leggings are both fashionable and comfortable thanks to their soft stretch fabric and mesh panels. The subtle stripes are not only stylish, but will also help to control your temperature throughout your entire workout routine. Get them in four different designs, each with varying panel thicknesses and directions. Available Sizes: S— XXL