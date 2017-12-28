Elite Daily
Stocksy/Gabrielle Lutze

10 Red Flags You're Dating A Loser, According To Experiences From Real Women

By
Share

Love is wonderful for many reasons. It makes you feel what seems like a drug-induced high, but at the same time, it makes you feel totally safe and comforted. And even then, it also terrifies you in a strangely exhilarating way. But unfortunately, being in love has its downsides, too. What could POSSIBLY be the downside of such a magical thing? Well, not to sound like a 1980s love song, but love really does have a tendency to make people blind. There are all sorts of red flags you're dating a loser that easily go unnoticed by so many people. And unfortunately, those people waste a ton of time in a relationship that serves no benefit to them at all.

This experience is really a lot more common than you think it is. In a recent Reddit thread, the women below shared the exact moment their love goggles wore off, and they realized the people they were dating were actually losers.

Her SO got mad at her for getting sick.

/u/caffeine_lights

Her partner got jealous of her ex for showing up at her dad's funeral.

/u/Ginger_Maple

Her boyfriend asked her to pay him back for the NyQuil he got her when she was ill.

/u/CaptCmndr

It took meeting another guy to make this woman see the light.

/u/myyusernameismeta

Her SO started drinking first thing in the morning.

/u/weasel999

She and her boyfriend were just... not on the same level.

/u/runsnreads24

She found out he was jerking it to pics of his female friends.

/u/grammatala

Her SO called her mean names.

/u/maddirosecook

Her partner told her to "get over" her dad's death.

/u/trashblonde

Her boyfriend was talking about her behind her back.

/u/three-of-heart

If you are dating a loser, hopefully these stories helped wake you up. Don't waste your time settling for less than anyone who treats with with respect and love.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!