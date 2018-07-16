10 Queer Women Reveal Where They Go To Meet Women, & It’s Really Great Advice
Are you a bisexual or lesbian woman looking for new ways to meet women? Well, look no further! A recent Reddit AskWomen asked ladies to share, from their own personal experience, the best ways to meet other women. Whip out a piece of paper and a pen, read along and take note as queer women reveal where they go to meet women!
Meetup is a great alternative to more classic dating apps.
I used to use Tinder/OKC, but I met a lot more interesting people through Meetup. It was a lot more meaningful to find people with similar interests who also happened to be gay.
That, and I joined a sport that happened to have a high prevalence of LGBT+ women. Never met so many wlw in my life
Living in a liberal city helps.
I live in a very liberal city where small town kids come to "discover themselves". It ain't hard to find a lil mama.
Make friends who share your interests.
I socialize in groups that share similar interests to me and make friends with other girls. If I discover they're also interested in girls, I begin testing the waters to get closer!
I've never had any luck with dating sites or lesbian groups. Thankfully, the more organic approach has worked out well for me! I've got a girlfriend and zero regrets.
Find gay-friendly communities that are mostly run by females.
I hang out in gay-friendly and female-dominated communities on my university campus. I don't usually find the girls I actually like there, but that's where I build my social circle which extends to women I am interested in. I also dress really 'gay' and hang out in coffee shops and strike up conversation where appropriate. 95% of the time, it's just a quick chat about nothing important, but every once and a while we turn into friends or have a shared community. I also frequent small creators' markets in my city, and I have bought way too much homemade jam and candles in an effort to make cute craft girls like me.
I'm pretty much in the middle between extroverted and introverted, but more importantly I have done away with my fear of talking to strangers. It helps a lot.
If you're enrolled in art school, you're in luck.
Not helpful at all, but art school. Art school is packed with WLW.
Facebook isn't a bad place to connect with people.
When I was single I always met girls I would see on facebook. Usually a friend of a friend or something, I’d see a cute girl and just send her a quick message introducing myself. I actually met a lot of my platonic friends that way too.
You really can meet some cool people on apps.
I tried lots of apps (Tinder, Her, OkCupid) and went on a few good dates from those but I actually met my partner through mutual friends! Mutual friends who are straight, who did not consciously set us up, and at a Superbowl party despite neither of us watching/liking sports. I hated when people told me this, but sometimes you just have to be patient and it happens!
Again, Meetup is a great option.
I recently tried the app ‘meetup’ and it’s pretty cool. Not lgbt specific, but it can find meetup groups with that as the theme in areas near you.
The premise is hosts create a group for just about anything and post planned events in your local area. You can search by groups or interests, like lgbt or rock climbing, and it will tell you the details of when and where the meetup is and you can see how many other ppl rsvp’d the same event. You can put a pic on your profile and see the pics of other ppl going to kinda scope the event as well.
It’s great bc you can also search by ‘this week’, ‘this weekend’, ‘next week’, ‘next weekend’ and quickly find a new event as the mood strikes you 👍
Tinder is a great resource.
Tinder and lesbian happy hours/bar events
There's an Instagram account you should definitely follow, like, now.
There's a great instagram account called personals and it's for LBTQIA folks. I've tried apps with some success, but I met my current girlfriend with a personal ad on instagram!
OK, so Meetup, Tinder and friends are all good options. Got it.
Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.
Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!