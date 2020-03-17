Kylie Jenner's life completely changed the day her daughter, Stormi, was born. Since then, Jenner has embraced motherhood in all the ways possible and doesn't miss a moment to make memories with her little girl. Whether they're lounging around at home watching movies or island hopping, Jenner loves matching her clothes with Stormi's outfits, and the outcome is always adorable. These 10 photos of Kylie Jenner and Stormi twinning are the absolute cutest.

It's no surprise Jenner is a fan of dressing like her daughter. From throwback pictures of Jenner and her mom, Kris Jenner, the momager was the same way with her daughters. Even as adults, Kylie and her siblings are known to dress alike at times, especially for family Christmas cards. Not to mention, Kylie is a style icon in her own right, so she obviously plans to pass down her passion for fashion to Stormi.

Kylie began the tradition with Stormi when she was so tiny, and as the tot's grown, so have the amount she's twinned so hard with her mom. Holidays, vacations, family parties, and outings to Travis Scott concerts, — all are fair game for matching from head to toe. Kylie literally goes all in with the details, too, making sure they both accessorize the same way.

Scroll down to see 10 of Kylie and Stormi's cutest twinning moments.

1. Pretty in Pink During a vacation in February 2020, Kylie and Stormi didn't miss the opportunity to stun in the same Dior sundress. "I hope she wants to match [with] me forever," Kylie wrote alongside a priceless photo of the two.

2. Covergirls Stormi was the inspiration behind Kylie Cosmetic's The Stormi Collection, and the tot was front and center in a campaign video for the launch, matching with her mama in February 2020.

3. Christmas Cuties Kylie and Stormi took a break from dresses and formal wear to celebrate Christmas morning in identical Christmas-themed pajamas in December 2019.

4. Green Goddesses Ralph & Russo created custom emerald green gowns for Stormi and Kylie for Kris Jenner's annual holiday party in December 2019.

5. Blue With Envy Stormi and Kylie took in the Italian culture wearing similar blue-ruffled dresses during a family trip in August 2019.

6. Casual Attire Even when they're just hanging out in white tees, like this time on vacation in August 2019, Kylie and Stormi are picture perfect.

7. Sun Babes Kylie was in model mode as she stunned in a striped bikini, while Stormi was preoccupied by the pool. Clearly, she wanted to put her matching bathing suit to good use by taking a swim.

8. The Lime Green Team During one of their first mother-daughter vacations in January 2019, Stormi and Kylie matched in lime green swimsuits.

9. Glistening in Gold Kylie commemorated Stormi's first annual family Christmas party by styling her in a similar, age appropriate, outfit. While Kylie rocked a glittered gown, Stormi sported a matching onesie with white sneakers.