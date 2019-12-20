Holiday shopping, Christmas tree decorating, and spending time with friends and family are just a few plans on the annual holiday agenda. While getting in the holiday spirit, every family needs a soundtrack to go along with the hustle and bustle of the season. There are so many classic tunes to choose from, but sometimes the classics can become a little played out. Luckily, your favorite celebs drop new songs every year, and this year is no different. These 10 new 2019 Christmas songs will have you feeling so much holiday cheer.

Nothing says it's Christmas time like listening to Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" or Michael Bublé's version of "White Christmas," and, while those songs will surely be on everyone's party playlist this season, it's nice to add in some new tunes to spice things up. This year, every artist from Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers, to Liam Payne and John Legend, has released tunes to accompany your holiday festivities. Some are brand-new songs, while others are new covers of Christmas classics.

1. "Christmas Tree Farm" by Taylor Swift

This romantic, holiday pop song will have you in the mood for love. Swift sings of trading "I love yous" under the mistletoe while watching a fire. You'll probably want your loved ones near while listening to this one.

2. "Like It's Christmas" by the Jonas Brothers

The boys didn't disappoint with this quintessential JoBros bop. "Like It's Christmas" is marked by the band of brothers' signature pop-rock sound and super sweet lyrics about the person they love making them feel like it's Christmas all year round.

3. "All I Want (For Christmas)" by Liam Payne

This title may be rip off of Mariah Carey's well-known holiday hit, but Payne's "All I Want (For Christmas)" track is totally different. It's a beautiful, heartfelt ballad about making up with your significant other around the holidays.

4. "Make It To Christmas" by Alessia Cara

This track is perfect for anyone going through a tough time this season. "Make It To Christmas" is about having an optimist outlook during a rough patch. Pairing that with the song's upbeat melody makes for a sweet pick-me-up.

5. "Christmas in New York" by Lea Michele

The singer and actress released her first holiday album Christmas In The City in October 2019, with the original song "Christmas in New York." In it, she sings about all of the attractions New York has to offer during this time of year, like ice skating near the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and attending a show at Radio City Music Hall.

6. "A Hand For Mrs. Clause" by Idina Menzel and Ariana Grande

Two powerhouse vocalists on one song that hilariously pays homage to Mrs. Claus for actually doing all of Santa's bidding should be more than enough for you to give this a listen.

IdinaMenzelVEVO on YouTube

7. "With You This Christmas" by Why Don't We

This holiday pop track is a must-listen. Why Don't We's smooth vocals and swoon-worthy lyrics are really the only gifts you need this Christmas.

8. "Love You More At Christmas Time" by Kelly Rowland

This R&B track about falling in love during the holidays is actually from Rowland's holiday movie Merry Liddle Christmas streaming on Lifetime.com. So now, you have something to listen to and watch with your loved ones this year.

9. "One I've Been Missing" by Little Mix

If you're waiting for your loved one to come home, Little Mix's "One I've Been Missing" will help you get through the rough times until their arrival this holiday.

littlemixVEVO on YouTube

10. "Baby, It's Cold Outside" by John Legend and Kelly Clarkson

You probably know the classic version of "Baby, It's Cold Outside" from 1944, but Legend and Clarkson gave the lyrics a #MeToo-friendly update. So you can feel a lot more comfortable jamming to this version with your friends and family.