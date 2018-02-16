Sometimes, the week just drags, you know? No matter what you do or how productive you may try to be, it just feels like Friday is never going to come. You put in work, day after day, only to wake up and find it's only Tuesday. I can't be alone on this — sometimes, no matter how much you love your job and your life, the work week can really cramp your vibes and you need an escape. But then, Friday comes. It's a like a breath of fresh air; suddenly, you can see that you have a life again. Don't you wish every weekday felt like Friday?! Of course you do — that's why we all can't get enough memes about Friday, because it's obviously the best day of the week.

It's comforting to know that even when you've had the longest week ever, Friday is still gonna be there for you. It's even more comforting to remember that pretty much everyone else feels the same way. At the end of the day, we're all just a bunch of people, counting down until Friday. It's the start of brunching it up with our friends, finally getting a chance to do laundry, and hopefully catching up on some sleep. It only the weekend didn't end way too soon.

While you're scrolling social media today, just remember — it's Friday! It's time for the weekend in just a few hours. You've got this, and these 10 memes are sure to put a smile on your face.

1 Taco Friday, Please There's nothing like Friday. What makes it even better? The promise of some really dope Friday food. Like tacos — there's nothing like making it the end of the week to be rewarded with some delicious tacos, chips, and guacamole, right? Bring it on.

2 When You ALMOST Forgot That It's The Best Day Of The Week Honestly, this rarely happens. But, when you do forget that it's Friday, and then find out tomorrow you don't have to work, it's gotta be one of the best feelings in the world, in my opinion. Might I add that this is way better than thinking it's Friday when it's actually Wednesday. Just saying.

3 When You're Clocked Out, You're Out There's something beautiful about leaving any work stresses behind, and lucky for us, we've got Fridays to help us out with that. I don't know about you, but I try to deal with my major work problems on weekdays only. Once I'm out, I am out.

4 Trying Not To Think About Monday Coming into work on a Friday is like the day before you left for Disneyland as a kid — you're in the happiest of moods all day long, so nothing can really bring you down. Mondays, though... well, let's not even go there.

5 It's So Close You Can Taste It I think we can all relate to this dog. This dog is me on Friday mornings, and I'm proud to admit it. The Friday feelings are STRONG, and no one's gonna drag down my mood.

6 Keep Running And Don't Look Back Don't even try to tell me you can't relate to this horse. If it's a Friday, I'm peacing out. Don't even try to look for me. I am one with the weekend, and the weekend is one with me.

7 Wishing For All The Superpowers Live footage of what we all wish we looked like on Fridays can be found here. When 5 p.m. hits, you know we're wishing we could disappear into the weekend instead of heading into Friday traffic. So sometimes you just gotta slip out a bit early...

8 Dodging All Of The Problems Even though I love Fridays, I've got to admit that all Friday workdays tend to be some of the most hectic of the week. Everyone wants something, and TBH, you're just trying to get out of there in one piece. "Please don't talk to me, please don't talk to me" is the mantra. Live it.

9 Going Through The Motions Like Some Fridays, you're responsible and you do your job like no one's business. In fact, most days you do your job that well. But some Fridays just call for a little bit of goofing off.