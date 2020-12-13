10 Gift Ideas For Marvel Fans That Will Make You A Holiday Hero

It has not been the best year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The franchise has been the apple of Disney's eye for over a decade. It put out nearly two dozen films in a row, of which almost every single one was a hit. And then the coronavirus pandemic came along and upended the planned rebuilding year, as the franchise was supposed to debut Phase 4 both in theaters and on Disney+. But just because there's been little new content, it doesn't mean there aren't great gift ideas for Marvel fans. The 2020 holiday season can still be a super time for anyone who wants it to be.

Had this year gone to plan, the following list would be packed with Black Widow merchandise, toys tied into The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, and brand-new character 'fits from The Eternals. Sadly, all those titles were pushed back to 2021, as were their tie-ins. But that leaves fans to continue to celebrate Avengers: Endgame, the original six characters who launched the MCU's ultra-successful run, and the stacked cast of the phase's final two films. Moreover, these presents will help Marvel fans look forward to 2021 and the arrival of WandaVision and more in both theaters and on Disney+.

1. "Periodic Table Of Marvel" T-Shirt There are tons of Marvel shirts, boasting the Marvel logo to individual characters' faces. But The Marvel Periodic Table of Elements has several advantages. First of all, it's super nerdy, the type of shirt Bruce Banner or Tony Stark would geek over. But more importantly, it manages to have every Marvel Cinematic Universe character on one shirt in a super-efficient manner. Considering how many characters that entails, it's no small feat. Marvel Periodic Table of Elements $25 | Shop Disney See on ShopDisney S-3XL

2. EDITH Glasses Sadly, most fans cannot afford to hire a Jarvis or are clever enough to make a JARVIS of their own. But EDITH is far more practical, and as super a part of trendy sunglasses, this gift can make a Marvel fan look sharp at the same time. EDITH $19 | TA specs via Etsy See on Etsy

3. Funko Pop! Deluxe, Marvel: Avengers Assemble Series Like t-shirts, Marvel Funko Pops seem to be everywhere. But this set of six Avengers Pops, which were exclusively released through Amazon, features the original six characters for any fan to assemble on their shelves. Funko Pop! Deluxe, Marvel: Avengers Assemble Series $20 | Amazon See on Amazon

4. Avengers Keyrings So much Marvel merch focuses on the top six Avengers, or on the marquee names of Iron Man and Captain America. These keychains are far more inclusive, even rounding up the Guardians of the Galaxy and Vision. Avengers Marvel Keyrings $4 | Dazzle Earrings Shoppe via Etsy See on Etsy

5. Avengers Logo Glassware Iron Man would spend the money to have highball glasses made with the Avengers logo for partying with the team after a mission well completed. I'm sure Marvel fans would love to be able to do the same. Marvel Glass Set $25 | Amazon See on Amazon

6. "Avengers Assemble" Tote Bag When assembling everything you need to leave the house, use an Avengers Assemble tote bag. This one from Her Universe is both stylish and heavy-duty. Natasha would approve. Marvel Avengers: Endgame Assemble Icons Tote Bag $36 | Her Universe See on HerUniverse

7. "I Love You 3000" Necklace Most people don't think of the Avengers as a franchise filled with jewelry. But this necklace a perfect way to tell a Marvel fan, "I love you," with Tony Stark's cute little phrase to his daughter.. Avengers Iron Man I Love you 3000 Necklace $25 | Geeks Little Corner via Etsy See on Etsy

8. Marvel Masks No gift list in 2020 is complete without a set of masks, and no superhero is complete without one. These from Shop Disney are easily recognizable to MCU fans while also throwing back to the original comics. Marvel Masks $20 | Shop Disney See on Shop Disney

9. Groot Planter Groot may no longer be a baby, but that doesn't mean he's not still growing. These Groot planters are perfect for the Marvel fan with a green thumb. Groot Flower Pot $23 | be TWENTYS via Etsy See on Etsy