The current shutdown in Hollywood due to the coronavirus pandemic has fans understandably desperate for any morsel of new TV updates. So, when a new video teasing the next season of everyone's favorite performing-in-disguise competition show dropped on July 29, there was a scramble to gather as much information as possible. Fret not; I've rounded up all the clues in The Masked Singer's first Season 4 promo, so you can start theorizing while you await new content.

Recently, there was some question of whether The Masked Singer Season 4 would experience holdups outside of pandemic-related delays. In mid-July, host Nick Cannon stirred up controversy for making anti-semitic remarks on his recent Cannon's Class podcast episode. In response to what Cannon said, Viacom released him from his contracts, including the contract for his show Wild N' Out. It was initially unclear whether Fox and The Masked Singer would follow suit, until Fox released a statement saying Cannon would stay. "He is clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate. This was important for us to observe," the statement read in part. "On that basis and given a belief that this moment calls for dialogue, we will move forward with Nick and help him advance this important conversation, broadly."

Cannon has publicly apologized for his anti-semetic statements, saying: "I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education — I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning, and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward."

So, The Masked Singer is moving forward as planned. And now, the first trailer for Season 4 is here.

The less-than-one-minute teaser is low-key packed with tiny details that could prove extremely valuable. Here they all are; happy sleuthing:

1. Queen Bee Fox Last season, Gladys Knight turned out to be the woman wearing the Bee costume. Will there be a new Bee? Or will Gladys Knight be guest starring? Why not both?

2. Mushrooms & Broccoli Fox The first big hint is a mushroom and broccoli dish. Are we looking at a Top Chef contestant? Or someone from the Food Network? Could this be a new version of Beat Bobby Flay? All this guesswork has already made me hungry.

3. Alien Spaceship Fox Could it be the History channel's Aliens man? Of course, it could be someone famous for the Alien movies, or even an actor who played an alien on TV. Maybe the show will do a Marvin The Martian costume?

4. Baseball Diamond Bridge Fox The sports world contributes a lot of stars to The Masked Singer, and it seems like it's time for baseball to shine. The bridge is a bit confounding; but hey, there's plenty of time to ponder this one.

5. Room 34 Keys Fox A pair of keys to "Room 34" appear at one point. Could this indicate a hotel owner like Paris Hilton? Or something more esoteric related to the number 34?

6. 11-11 Fox To me, 11-11 immediately conjures up Veteran's Day (Nov. 11), so my guess for now is that a famous vet could be involved.

7. Melrose Postcard Fox An actor from Melrose Place? I'm calling it now: Heather Locklear, The Masked Singer Season 4 winner.

8. Judge's Gavel Fox There are many reality courtroom shows on broadcast daytime TV, so this could represent a ton of different people. Personally, I'm rooting for Judge Judy.

9. Canadian Maple Leaf Fox This could be a super-broad hint that a Canadian celeb will participate in the show. Or, it might be a clue that a player for a certain Toronto hockey team will take the stage.