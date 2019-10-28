10 Beauty Products From Marshalls That Are $10 & Under

As I'm sure you already know, Marshalls joined the wonderful world of ecommerce back in September and ever since, the clothing, beauty products, accessories, and home decor on their site have been a major hit. And their wide range of products across every category isn't even the best part. The retailer has also committed to adding brand new products to their website every single day. So if you need a bit of assistance navigating some of the best, most affordable beauty products from Marshalls then look no further as I've rounded up the best hair, makeup, and skincare items on Marshalls.com that are $10 and under.

Gone are the days that you have to venture to your local Marshalls store in order to get your hands on designer and luxury products at very affordable prices. Instead, you can head over to the store's brand new website whenever you're in the mood for shopping brand names at a discount. If you've ever been to Marshalls, then you can probably recall feeling like you struck gold when you found a luxurious shampoo that was majorly discounted. Well, now you can feel like that everyday thanks to Marshalls.com.

So if you're in the market for some new beauty essentials, but would love to save a few pennies, then read on as I've rounded up the 10 best beauty products from Marshalls that are $10 and under right now.

Shampoo

For a gentle cleansing shampoo that will remove impurities and build-up, without stripping your color, you can cop Theorie's Marula and Argan Oil shampoo for just $8 on Marshalls.com right now.

Conditioner

Like its shampoo counterpart, Theorie's Marula and Argan Oil conditioner is gentle, nourishing, and will leave your strands revived and hydrated.

Nail Polish

OPI's Glitzerland set features four mini nail polishes for just $6 on Marshalls.com right now. The set features a clear top coat, a shimmery gold, a navy blue, and a deep purple.

Faux Lashes

If you love to add faux lashes to your beauty beat for a little added drama, then you need to get your hands on these Blinking Beaute silk lashes that are going for just $7 at Marshalls right now.

Rosehip Oil

Acure's Rosehip Oil is on sale at Marshalls right now for just $5, and what a steal considering the natural oil promises to hydrate and improve skin texture all while smelling like a rose.

Hair Brush

A paddle brush that will gently brush through your strands for just $5? Sold. This Wet Brush on Marshalls.com promises to brush through your hair without snagging or pulling, ultimately preserving your tresses and preventing breakage.

Lip Gloss

Why would you ever shop anywhere else for beauty products when you can get Makeup Forever lip glosses for just $5? This sheer high-shine gloss has a hint of gold color and will last for hours.

Jade Roller & Gua Sha

You can detoxify your face and get rid of all unwanted puffiness for just $10 with this jade roller and gua sha.

Eye Cream

Rejuvenate your eyes thanks to this $5 eye cream by Acure. The cream contains edelweiss and chlorella to brighten, minimize the appearance of fine lines, and moisturize.

Daily Moisturizer

The Hempz Original Moisturizer contains natural hemp seed oil to hydrate and combat inflammation. Simply lather this lotion after you shower and enjoy as your skin stays hydrated and smelling amazing all day long.

So there you have it, it is possible to find high-quality, name brand beauty products at extremely affordable prices. Simply head over to Marshalls.com to take advantage of these deals while they're available, or check out the new products that are added to the site everyday.