10 Ballparks With The Best Food To Get You Through The MLB Postseason

Now that Labor Day has passed and the official first day of fall is right around the corner, you might be fully into football season and all of the delicious game day eats that come along with it. While I am always down for a tailgate party, there are still a couple weeks of the Major League Baseball (MLB) season left until the playoffs start. And once October hits, it's all about the playoffs. For fans of the teams trying to go the distance in 2018, these 10 ballparks with the best food will help get you through the MLB postseason.

If you're not familiar with how the MLB playoffs work, I'll quickly fill you in on how the teams get there — and then it's right on to the delicious bites. (I promise!) A total of 10 teams will find themselves playing in October. Four teams compete for two spots in the postseason in the National and American League Wild Card games, and then eight teams (including the winners from each league's Wild Card game) compete in four separate Division Series match-ups. As of Wednesday, Sept. 19, the following 10 teams, whose ballparks serve up eats worthy of the high-performing ball clubs, have a good chance of feeding their hungry (in more ways than one) fans in October.

1 Fenway Park (Boston Red Sox) The Boston Red Sox have a league-leading 103 wins (!!!) as of Wednesday, Sept. 19, but stellar play on the field isn't the only thing you'll get when you head to Fenway Park to watch the Sox. Thanks to its New England location, lobster is featured heavily on the list of Fenway Park offerings. Just take a look at the Lobster Poutine posted by Suzie Hunter on her Twitter account. With generous chucks of lobster covered with cheese curds and bisque atop crispy fries, Red Sox fans can enjoy the postseason in delicious style, per Mass Live.

2 Minute Maid Park (Houston Astros) The Houston Astros have the perfect bite for fans who need a little something sweet and savory to munch on as they watch their defending World Series Champions take on October at Minute Maid Park. Even though my heart lies in the National League, I wouldn't mind snagging a BBQ funnel cake complete with meats like smoked sausage, pulled pork, and chopped beef. To finish off the funnel cake-BBQ combo, there's a citrus kale black bean slaw and a golden grain mustard BBQ sauce on top, per ABC 13.

3 Wrigley Field (Chicago Cubs) Collette Reitz Wrigley Field isn't just the historic home venue for the National League Central Division-leading Chicago Cubs. Thanks to its Maker's Mark chef series, the park highlights a different restaurant every week from early June through August. In mid-August 2018, Honey Butter Fried Chicken in Chicago was the featured spot, and chef/owners Christine Cikowski and Josh Kulp's take on this classic food includes dishes like fried chicken strips dipped in whipped honey butter and the "OG" sandwich that comes with a candied jalapeño mayo, which is literally a life-changing condiment. With a Cubs team trying to get back to the big game after breaking a 108-year World Series drought in 2016, fans will definitely be in need of some delicious comfort food.

4 Progressive Field (Cleveland Indians) Progressive Field definitely lives up to its name with the food offerings for hungry Cleveland Indians fans. I mean, any ballpark topping a pork belly sandwich with Flamin' Hot Cheetos is definitely pushing the envelope this postseason. With the Indians holding a 14.5 game lead in the American League Central Division, it looks like fans might get to enjoy this take on a pork sandwich long after summer is gone. Ben Axelrod, producer and sportswriter for WKYC News in Ohio, shared a picture of the Flamethrower, which features, per his Twitter description, a "pork belly and pulled pork sandwich topped with bacon jam, BBQ sauce, green apple slaw and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos." Seeing as though October can get chilly in the Midwest, Indians fans can keep warm with this spicy bite.

5 Los Angeles Dodgers dodgerstadiumfood on Instagram Los Angeles in the postseason is not a bad place to be. If you're a Dodgers fan, you can watch your team compete in October. As of Wednesday, Sept. 19, the Dodgers enjoy a 1.5 game lead on the Colorado Rockies in the National League Western Division. If your hunger in the postseason brings cravings for something to eat other than a Dodger Dog, you can try the Cheeto-lote, which is elotes with a twist, per Eater. Dodger Stadium Food's Instagram account shows off the corn cob covered in spicy mayo and generously sprinkled with Flamin' Hot Cheetos crumbs. Even as a Cubs fan who is growing weary of facing the Dodgers in October, I'd stomach another matchup for a chance to get a taste of this creation.

6 SunTrust Park (Atlanta Braves) From the looks of things, SunTrust Park likes to offer different uniquely topped hot dogs for different series. It was all about the spice in July with this enchilada dog in honor of the Atlanta Braves' series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, per a Twitter photo from @NikkiDonahoo and @RJBancroft. The enchilada dog featured a tortilla-wrapped hot dog topped with cheese, enchilada sauce, and jalapeños, so it's not just the temperature that brings the heat in the ATL. Currently, the Braves are atop the National League Eastern Division. If the Braves can keep pushing in the postseason, I'm sure fans at SunTrust can count on @delawarenorth to cook up some championship-worthy options at the hot dog stand.

7 Yankee Stadium (New York Yankees) I don't know about you, but when I stress out, I need chocolate. Seeing as though the postseason is nerve-racking AF, Yankee Stadium has just the sip for fans of the New York ball club. The Grand Slam Shakes come complete with a sweet treat atop a chocolate or vanilla shake, per Metro. There are even options that come topped with Churros and Cracker Jack, as seen from @nycfoodgals Twitter photo of the crave-worthy shakes. While the Yankees are an OG team, the stadium's twist on a classic milkshake is the perfect treat for nervous fans hoping their team punches a ticket to the postseason with an AL Wild Card game win.

8 Oakland Alameda Coliseum (Oakland Athletics) Courtesy of Tom Lohr The Oakland As are the would-be matchup with the Yanks for the American League Wild Card game. The home field advantage for the game will likely sit with the Yankees, who have the better record as of Wednesday, Sept. 19. Still, fans headed to Oakland Alameda Coliseum (if the As take the game) will have plenty of tasty options for postseason eats. Take a look at the diablo dog posted on the Blog About a Dog by Tom Lohr. With melted cheese, bacon, and crispy onion, basic ballpark dogs are not the only options on the menu in Oakland this October.

9 Miller Park (Milwaukee Brewers) If you go to a Brewers game in Milwaukee and you don't get some form of a bratwurst, I'm not sure you can really call it a complete experience. Since it looks like the fans will likely get a chance to check out their club at Miller Park for a National League Wild Card game, they can combine a ballpark classic, nachos, with the Midwest staple. It looks like a winning combo, per @missgordon3rd's photo of the helmet nachos on Twitter. Per Sports Illustrated, the Brat-chos are made with homemade potato chips, beer cheese, and, of course, bratwurst. TBH, this sounds like the most Midwest bite ever, and I am very much here for it, even despite my Cubs fandom.