The holidays are practically here, which means you’re already preparing for all the parties that come right along with it. If you’re looking for a way to make your dish stand out, Yelp’s Trend Forecast Report for 2022 has got you covered. The annual report predicts what will be popular in the coming year, from food to design to beauty — and there is plenty to look forward to in the grub department. Stay on the cutting edge with this rundown of Yelp’s 2022 Food Trend Forecast Report that details all the dishes, drinks, and restaurant trends to look out for next year.

Whether you’re a long-time foodie or just want to stay in-the-know, Yelp’s Food Trend Forecast has the inside scoop on all the food, drink, and restaurant trends you could ever need for 2022. How does Yelp make these predictions to help you become the trendiest eater of them all? Data, baby. Yelp’s data science team was able to determine which trending searches are here to stay by analyzing millions of Yelp reviews from 2020 and 2021 for popular keywords and phrases that saw the biggest bumps. They also worked with trend expert Tara Lewis to pinpoint what to look out for. Here’s what they found:

Food

Foodies, you’re in for a real treat, because next year’s food trends will have you eating good.

Croffle

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but in 2022, it’s all about brunch. With a search increase of 1,505% between 2020 and 2021, the croffle is projected to be the next big thing on the brunch menu. The croissant-waffle hybrid is originally a South Korean delicacy that is sure to make waves just on the name alone.

Macadamia Pancakes

Wake up your sweet tooth with a helping of macadamia pancakes, aka the second most-searched brunch term at 613%. New Yorkers can get a taste of breakfast treat at Shopsin’s.

Egg Bread

Add a side of egg bread, like brioche or challah, and you’ve got yourself a brunch worth posting about. Searches for Egg Bread are up by 457%. That’s a lot of bread.

Courtesy of Yelp

Blonde Pizza

Yelp’s Food Trend Forecast for 2022 finally proves something I always knew to be true: It’s all about pizza. The search term “blonde pizza” is up 953%, and it looks like it’s not going anywhere. Blonde Pizza is basically just a rebrand of white pizza, or tomato-less pizza.

Pizza Cone

In 2022, expect to see pizza in the shape of a cone dominating your Instagram feed. The pizza cone takes pizza’s one flaw — the inability to travel well — and makes it so you can enjoy ‘za on-the-go with all your favorite fixin’s tucked inside. Pizza cone searches are up 51%. Dying to get in on the trend? Kono’s Pizza has locations all over the U.S.

Calic Bread

Everyone knows dinner isn’t complete without a side of bread or dessert. Calic bread, a Korean dish, mixes cheese, garlic, and sourdough bread into one delicious loaf. If you want to find out why calic bread searches are up a whopping 1,269%, make sure to check out Calic Bread, an LA-based bakery. And if you don’t live in LA, don’t worry, because the bread-loving bakery ships nationwide.

Malasada

The Portuguese deep fried dessert malasada is also bound to make the rounds, thanks to its doughnut-like sweetness. Malasada searches are up 130%. If you live in the Chicago area, you’ll want to get your fill of the dessert from Girl & The Goat.

Drinks

You can’t enjoy a trendy meal without a trendy drink to match. Which “it” 2022 drink will be your sip of choice?

Espresso Martinis

The 90’s are back: With a search increase of 114%, espresso martinis are expected to be 2022’s most popular drink.

Courtesy of Yelp

Beer Flights

Why settle for just one drink? Beer flight searches are up by 68%, because variety is just plain fun.

Negronis

Searches for the Italian cocktail are up 49%. Drink up, and virtually transport yourself to Florence, the home of the Negroni.

Courtesy of Yelp

Restaurants

Restaurants have their own trends, too. In 2022, expect to see dog-friendly restaurants, the return of the sports bar, an increase in digital waitlists, and ghost kitchens.

Pet-Friendly

Between searches for “restaurants that allow pets” going up by 114% and searches for “restaurants with patios and outdoor seating” going up by 51%, you can expect to see a lot more pups at lunch next year.

July Alcantara/E+/Getty Images

Sports Bars

Sports fans spent the year searching for the perfect watering hole to watch the game. According to Yelp, searches for “Seahawks bars” were up 246%, “Premier League bars” were up 248%, and “Red Sox bars” were up an impressive 1,799%.

Ghost Kitchens

Ghost kitchens, or virtual restaurants, are restaurants that prepare take-out meals only. With more delivery services than ever, ghost kitchens have become popular and affordable alternatives to cooking at home. Ghost kitchens searches are up 325% and counting. Some notable ghost kitchens include It’s Just Wings, and of course, Pauly D’s Italian Subs.

According to Yelp’s Food Trend Forecast, there’s a lot to look forward to next year. Don’t forget to check CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules before ringing in 2022 by going on a hunt for pizza cones and croffles.