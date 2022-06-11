These Pastel Xbox Controllers Are Almost Too Pretty To Play With

Xbox already has all the games you want to be playing, and now the company’s Xbox Design Lab updates are making it so that you can have more fun customizing your controler before you even power on your console. The Microsoft gaming company revealed four new pastel colors and five new Camo Top cases on June 9, along with a slew of updates in “What’s Next For Gaming'' press release. Here are all the new designs from Xbox Design Lab’s updates that include so many new colors.

Get those creative juices flowing with Xbox Design Lab to customize your Xbox Wireless Controller. Players can personalize everything from the color, pattern, button styles, finishes, rubber grips, and even engraving for the ultra personal touch. In the latest June 9 update, the company added four new pastel colors to the lineup: Soft Pink, Soft Orange, Soft Green, and Soft Purple. If you’re into patterns, go all out with the new Camp Top cases with matching side caps in the shades Mineral Camo (blue, navy), Arctic Camo (gray), Forest Camo (dark green), Sandglow Camo (pink, gray), and Blaze Camo (orange, black). These new colors join the existing palette to make 29 color options in all. The custom controller starts at $69.99 for standard colors and an additional cost for add-ons including patterns ($9.99), rubberized grips ($5.99) and metallic finishes ($3.99).

Xbox Design Lab was created in 2016, and took a brief pause in 2020 before returning in June 2021. It’s a way to give “players across the globe the opportunity to express their personalities,” according to a June 9 press release. So, it makes sense that Xbox Design Lab will be expanding to 11 new countries, giving more international players a chance to order a custom controller and receive it within 28 days. The 11 countries are Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Norway, Slovakia, Switzerland, with Taiwan to come later this summer.

It’s already available in 16 existing markets including the United States, Canada, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Courtesy of Xbox Design Lab

In addition, Xbox is celebrating Pride month with a Pride top case design with 34 community flags interwoven together to “celebrate the nuance, complexity, intersectionality, and strength of the many LGBTQIA+ communities,” according to a June 1 press release.

As part of its preview to the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12 where a new line-up of games will be announced, the updates include bringing the Xbox app to Samsung 2022 Smart TVs, expanding Xbox Cloud Gaming to more countries, and more.