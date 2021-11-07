Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means it’s time dive into some turkey, cranberries, and mashed potatoes. But now there’s a whole new way to enjoy your fave fall flavors. You can put a chilly twist on your Turkey Day meal with Salt & Straw’s new Friendsgiving series, which features five classic Thanksgiving dishes in ice cream form. If you’re ready to try out bold flavor combos like a turkey and cranberry sauce ice cream, here’s where to buy Salt & Straw’s Friendsgiving ice cream.

Salt & Straw dropped the Friendsgiving series on Nov. 1, and it’s a total treat for ice cream lovers that want to get festive this Thanksgiving. The new collection features five unique flavors that pay tribute to different Thanksgiving dishes — from appetizers to desserts — for a complete “dinner.” There’s Parker House Rolls with Salted Buttercream, which features King’s Hawaiian Rolls blended with buttercream and finished with sea salt to get salted sweet cream; Candied Walnut Cheesecake, which has flavors of caramel and molasses and features a combo of graham cracker crumble and Spread the Love’s walnut butter; Caramelized Turkey & Cranberry Sauce, which starts off with roasted turkey bacon from Diestel Farms topped with brittle, thyme, and ground cubeb pepper, all blended with Salt & Straw’s cranberry sauce; Sweet Potato Pie with Double Baked Almond Streusel, which includes roasted sweet potato and added in bits of baked almond croissant streusel; and Pumpkin & Gingersnap Pie, which is a vegan pumpkin pie ice cream that gets its creaminess from coconut and features a sugared crust and gingersnap that’s spiked with molasses.

Courtesy of Salt & Straw

You can order the entire Friendsgiving series for $65 via nationwide shipping on the Salt & Straw website, or in individual pints for $13 each. You can also enjoy the festive flavors at Salt & Straw’s 25 locations throughout California, Oregon, Washington, and Florida.

Before heading to Salt & Straw to put a chilly spin on Thanksgiving dinner, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.