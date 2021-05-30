Waterloo's Summer Berry Sparkling Water Is The Perfect Fruit-Flavored Summer Sip

Get ready for the comeback of a refreshing beverage this summer. Waterloo Sparkling Water is bringing back its fan-favorite Summer Berry flavor just in time for all your barbecues and beach days. If you’re ready to add a sweet spin to your usual sip, here’s where to buy Waterloo Summer Berry Sparkling Water.

Waterloo Summer Berry Sparkling Water, which launched in summer 2020 and was the brand’s best-selling flavor, is returning to shelves this summer. ICYDK, all of Waterloo’s sparkling waters combine purified carbonated water with natural flavors and include no sugar or artificial sweeteners. With the Summer Berry flavor, you can expect each sip to feature a blend of “deep and rich dark berry notes... balanced by the brightness of red raspberries,” per the brand. With its festive red, white, and blue can, it’s also perfect for your Fourth of July celebrations.

Since Waterloo's Summer Berry flavor is currently rolling out at retailers, you’ll want to keep an eye out for the product when shopping at Whole Foods, select Targets, HEB, Central Market, Natural Grocers, select King Soopers, Amazon, as well as in variety packs at select Costcos. It’ll cost you around $3.69 for an 8-pack and $5.99 for a 12-pack, depending on the retailer. To find a retailer near you selling the product, you can use Waterloo’s product locator. Like last year, Waterloo’s Summer Berry flavor will only be available for a limited time this summer, so it’s a good idea to stock up on the sips while you can.

BTW, there are plenty more Waterloo Sparkling Water flavors that’ll add a fruity twist to your summer festivities, including Watermelon, Pineapple and Strawberry.

When you head to the store to pick up Waterloo Sparkling Waters, make sure to keep in mind the CDC guidelines for the most updated rules on social distancing and mask-wearing.