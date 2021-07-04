Starbucks Reserve's New Sparkling Spritzes Come In 5 Fruity Flavors

It’s time to put a spin on your usual summer sip at Starbucks. Starbucks Reserve dropped a new line of bubbly beverages called Sparkling Spritzes, which are the perfect refreshing blend of sparkling water and fresh fruit. If you’re wondering what Starbucks Reserve’s Sparkling Spritzes are, there are five flavors to choose from.

Starbucks unveiled the new Sparkling Spritzes on June 30 — just in time for all your pool and beach days this summer. You’ll certainly be able to cool off and stay refreshed with these bubbly drinks, which are inspired by Italian sodas with a blend of sparkling water, simple syrup, ice, and muddled fruit. Of course, the five colorful beverages in the collection are also super ‘Gram-worthy.

Depending on the sip, you’ll be able to try out the spritzes at select Starbucks Reserve locations, as well as Starbucks Reserve Roasteries in Chicago, New York and Seattle. You can also order select drinks at Starbucks Reserve stores for delivery on Uber Eats, and you can use the Uber Eats locator to see if a location near you delivers.

Available at all Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and Starbucks Reserve locations is the Cucumber Mint Spritz, which is inspired by a mojito with a combo of cucumber, mint, and lime flavors, as well as the Strawberry Spritz, which has strawberry flavors and muddled strawberries.

At select Starbucks Reserve stores, including all U.S. Starbucks Reserve Roasteries, you can order the Strawberry Balsamic Spritz, which features muddled strawberries as well as balsamic vinegar, and the Blood Orange Tea Spritz, which has muddled blood oranges and Zen Clouds Oolong tea concentrate for a citrusy sip.

Rounding out the collection is the Watermelon Spritz, which features muddled watermelon and is available at select Starbucks Reserve locations.

When heading to Starbucks to try out the new line of Sparkling Spritzes and add a fruity twist to your go-to sip, remember to keep in mind the CDC's most updated guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing.