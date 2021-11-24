Score $25 Toward Your Thanksgiving Eve Uber Ride With This Sweet Promo

Whether you spend the night before Thanksgiving at a friend’s house or meeting up with old pals at the bar (if you’re 21 or over), shelling out for surge pricing at the end of the night is the last thing you want to do. The night before Thanksgiving is supposed to be about finally coming clean to your high school crush, not stressing over how much your Uber will cost. Thankfully, Uber’s Thanksgiving Eve 2021 promotion will help you get a safe ride home without breaking the bank. Here’s how you can score a discounted ride home on Wednesday night.

Uber users in select cities won’t have to compromise taste or their budget, thanks to a new Thanksgiving Eve deal from Budweiser and Uber. Getting a safe ride home after a night out isn’t always cheap, but it is always necessary. Don’t let your catch-up session with your grade school besties get cut short because you have dip out when the price is right on your Uber. Take a look at how you can score up to $25 toward your Thanksgiving Eve ride.

Uber’s Thanksgiving Eve Promo

Uber and Budweiser Zero want to make sure your Thanksgiving Eve celebrations are just as safe as they are fun. On Nov. 24 (aka Thanksgiving Eve), beer lovers looking for a hangover-free alternative can enjoy a complimentary can of Budweiser Zero at participating bars across the country. The alcohol-free Bud will be served during what the company is calling “Zero Hour,” between 12 and 1 a.m. local time.

Once you’ve had a taste of the 50-calorie 0% ABV brew, you can scan the on-site QR code to receive your voucher, according to an email from a Budweiser rep to Elite Daily. You can also score your deal by commenting on @budweiserusa Instagram and @budweiserusa Twitter accounts with the hashtags #BudweiserZeroHour #Giveaway and signing the pledge in the caption. The accounts will share posts with clearer details later in the day on Nov. 24.

Customers who participate in-person can then save $25 on an Uber ride in 30 cities across the country:

New York

Boston

Chicago

Philadelphia

Phoenix

St. Louis

Denver

Atlanta

Minneapolis/St. Paul

Washington, D.C.

Seattle/Tacoma

Detroit

Indianapolis

Columbus

Cincinnati

Tampa/St. Petersburg

Cleveland

Kansas City

Richmond, Virginia

Flint, Michigan

Salt Lake City

Charlotte

Greensboro, North Carolina

Raleigh/Durham

Greensville, South Carolina

Orlando

Nashville

Oklahoma City

Wichita

Las Vegas

It’s unclear if the online deal is restricted to the cities listed above. Elite Daily reached out to Budweiser for further information on the promo, but didn’t hear back at the time of publication.

To redeem the voucher, make sure to apply the voucher code to the payment section of the Uber app before calling a car. (Note: the voucher isn’t valid until 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 24.) Each voucher is worth a maximum of $25 per redemption and is good for one trip per account. Vouchers are valid until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2021, but don’t sit on this deal forever—opt for the safe ride home as soon as you can.

Before you schedule your next Uber ride, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules first.