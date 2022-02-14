Super Bowl
Larry David starred in a Super Bowl 2022 commercial for FTX.

Twitter Is Shook Over The Number Of Super Bowl Crypto Commercials

Is the Super Bowl an NFT?

The Super Bowl always features buzzy ads. This year one topic stood out simply for the sheer number of commercials related to its discussion: crypto. Cryptocurrency companies FTX, Crypto.com, Coinbase, and eToro all had high-profile ads.

At this point, the question is who hasn’t promoted crypto? LeBron James and Larry David both appeared in crypto-related Super Bowl ads, joining an ever-increasing list of celebs (including Matt Damon and Paris Hilton) to promote the digital currency in recent months.

