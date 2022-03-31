LGBTQ+ Rights
LGBT rights activist Sarah McBride acknowledges applause at the end of her address on the fourth and...

These Inspiring Trans Activists Deserve Your Follow On Trans Day Of Visibility

You've gotta keep up with all the cool stuff they're doing.

By Rhyma Castillo
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

International Trans Day of Visibility on March 31 isn’t just a day to celebrate the trans community — it’s a day to recognize those who have worked to make the nation a more equitable environment for trans people. So, here are 10 trans activists to follow for Trans Day of Visibility.

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

As the the first openly transgender NCAA Division I swimmer, Schuyler Bailar is a fierce advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion. You can follow him on Instagram here.

Tap