Score Nearly 50% Off A 7-In-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven With Black Friday Deals

Black Friday season has officially arrived, which means it’s time to score early discounts on your favorite products. Major retailers have already rolling out offers in November both in-store and online (which is ideal for those looking to snag limited-time deals without leaving the house.) If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen essentials for cheap, there are plenty of discounts on items like toaster ovens. Check out these top toaster oven Black Friday 2021 deals to get you started on shopping.

The lead-up to Black Friday on Nov. 26 is certainly one of the best times to snag early deals without lining up at the store, but of course, it can also be stressful. With so many deals out there, it can be tricky to figure out where to look for the best products and prices. To top it off, there are so many popular retailers dropping discounts daily and weekly all month long.

If you’re on the hunt for a toaster oven this season, you’ll want to browse this list of deals, including offers from Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon. Unless otherwise noted, it’s not clear when these discounts will go away, so you’ll want to use the deal as quickly as possible if you find the right toaster oven to upgrade your kitchen. This list will be updated regularly with new deals as they arrive.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Walmart

$30 Off Hamilton Beach Air Fryer Toaster Oven

$30 Off Oster Toaster Oven

$30 Off Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven

Target

$35 Off Gourmia Digital Stainless Steel Toaster Oven Air Fryer

This deal starts on Nov. 21, and it runs through Nov. 27.

46% Off Costway 7-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven

27% Off Hamilton Beach Digital Sure-Crisp Air Fry Toaster Oven

18% Off Hamilton Beach Air Fry Sure-Crisp Toaster Oven

$30 Off Ninja Foodi 2-In-1 Flip Toaster Oven

$55 Off NutriChef Multi-Function Toaster Oven Cooker

Best Buy

23% Off Black+Decker 6-Slice Countertop Convection Toaster Oven

14% Off Kalorik 22-Quart Analog Air Fryer Toaster Oven

20% Off Zojirushi Micom Toaster Oven

Amazon

20% Off GE Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven & Accessory Set

34% Off Breville Compact Smart Oven — Countertop Electric Toaster Oven

38% Off CHEFMAN Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL 20L

17% Off Cuisinart TOB-135N Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven Broiler

Kohl’s

$30 Off Black+Decker Crisp 'N Bake Air Fry 4-Slice Toaster Oven

Use code “SHOP15” for the full deal through Nov. 20.

If you’re planning to purchase your toaster oven in-store, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.