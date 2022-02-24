Get A 1-Word Horoscope Reading Based On Your Sign With This TikTok Effect

There’s a new TikTok effect that tells you everything you need to hear in just one word. TikTok’s “One Word Horoscope” effect provides all 12 signs the reading they’ve been searching for with one simple word, like “relax,” “recover,” “manifest,” and more. Here’s how you can use TikTok’s trending “One Word Horoscope” effect for a quick reading.

If you’re on astrology-tok, or really just TikTok in general, then you might have seen the viral One Word Horoscope filter going around on the app. The filter was created by TikTok, and as of Feb. 24, the popular horoscope predicator has been used in over 185.3K videos. Just as the name implies, the One Word Horoscope effect gives users a personalized one-word horoscope based on their sign. How you choose to use the filter is up to you. Whether you’re looking to get a reading for the day, the week, or the month, the One Word Horoscope filter is perfect for astrology lovers who want to grab a reading on-the-go — or if you just want to do an overall vibe check on you and your sign.

To find the filter, open the TikTok app and navigate to the Discover tab on the bottom of the screen. Type “one word horoscope” into the search bar, and the filter will pop up under “Effects.”

If you’d like to add the brief reading into your daily routine, remember to save the effect after your search by tapping “One Word Horoscope,” then tapping the “Add to Favorites” box at the top of the page.

After you’ve searched for the effect, tap the red Record button next to its name. You can also open the filter by tapping the red “Try this effect” button on the bottom on the One Word Horoscope page.

Once you’ve opened your camera, you’ll be given a list of all 12 Zodiac signs to choose from. Select your sun sign by tapping the screen, and watch as the effect gives you your one-word reading. BTW, it’s not clear how TikTok came up with the readings for each sign, so take your results with a grain of salt — unless it’s exactly what you want, of course.

Because the readings are so short, (and vague, TBH), there’s no rule that says you can’t get a reading from your sun, moon, and rising signs to get some more guidance on how to go about your day. And if you want a do-over, you can totally try the same sign more than once in a day and get different answers. Gotta love options.