TikTok's New Daily Summaries Will Show You How Long You Had The App Open

TikTok users know that it can be extremely easy to lose track of time while scrolling your FYP. Once you get started, you may forget to take a break with all the entertaining videos that capture your attention. Thankfully, TikTok is rolling out a screen time dashboard that’ll help you keep tabs on the amount of time you’re spending on the app and turn on reminders for regular breaks. If you’re ready to get the lowdown on your TikTok habits, here’s where to find TikTok’s screen time dashboard with insights.

TikTok unveiled its new screen time dashboard with insights on June 9, and it’s all about helping promote user’s well-being through keeping track and being mindful of their digital use. The social media company’s two new screen time tools, which are rolling out to users in the coming weeks, expand on the app’s screen time limits. Of course, screen time limits, which were introduced in February 2020, gave users the ability to limit how much time they spent each day on TikTok.

With the expanded screen time feature, you can look forward to controlling how much time you’d like to spend on TikTok in a single sitting. You’ll be able to turn on reminders for regular screen time breaks after a period of uninterrupted TikTok use, which you can set yourself.

Shutterstock

There will also be a new screen time dashboard that’ll help you keep tabs on how much time you’ve been spending on TikTok. The dashboard includes summaries of the time you’ve spent on the app every day, the number of times you’ve opened TikTok, and a breakdown of your use in the daytime and night-time. You can also opt-in for weekly notifications that’ll prompt you to review your screen time dashboard.

To find TikTok’s screen time feature, open your TikTok app and tap Profile in the bottom right. Then, select the 3-line icon in the top right, tap Settings and privacy, and then go to Digital Wellbeing. From there, you’ll be able to turn on screen time breaks, which allows you to schedule a break after a certain amount of uninterrupted screen time — such as 10, 20, or 30 minutes — or tailor your experience, which gives you the option to edit future reminders and more.

Below screen time breaks, you’ll see the option to turn weekly screen time updates on or off, as well as your screen time summary with all the insights of your TikTok habits.

Along with the screen time dashboard, TikTok also dropped a new well-being guide that encourages users to be mindful about their online usage and mental health.