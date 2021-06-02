Make A GIF From A TikTok

Have a meme-worthy moment in one of your TikToks? You can grab a GIF from one of your favorite videos by using GIPHY.

Simply download the TikTok video you want to use, click “Create” in your GIPHY account, then tap to upload your TikTok. From there, you can edit the GIF, add filters and other effects, then click “create GIF” to get your final product.