You'll Want To Bookmark These Genius TikTok Hacks ASAP

Who knew making TikTok GIFs was so easy?!

By Lara Walsh
Rename Your Original Sound

It’s so easy to change the name of an original sound you created. Simply click on the video and then tap on the record icon located in the bottom right. Next, select the pencil icon that’s located next to the original sound’s current name, type in your new name, and then tap Save. Keep in mind that you can only change the name of your original sound once, so you’ll want to be selective when making your swap.

Make A GIF From A TikTok

Have a meme-worthy moment in one of your TikToks? You can grab a GIF from one of your favorite videos by using GIPHY.

Simply download the TikTok video you want to use, click “Create” in your GIPHY account, then tap to upload your TikTok. From there, you can edit the GIF, add filters and other effects, then click “create GIF” to get your final product.

