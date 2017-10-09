If You Need Any Convincing That Solar Roadways Are The Future, This Video Will Help

The brilliant minds behind Solar Roadways published a video detailing their world-changing project earlier this month, but its language didn't really grab anyone's attention.

This new one from creator Scott Brusaw, however, most definitely does not make this mistake.

"Solar FREAKIN' Roadways!" is filled with passionate excitement and specifically targets young adult minds while explaining the capabilities of this invention, which may seriously be the key to the next stage of human evolution.

All Brusaw needs is a little cash and we can kiss economic woes, pollution and a whole lot of car accidents goodbye forever.

Check out the Indiegogo account.