Erin Jackson Said The Sweetest Thing About The Teammate Who Helped Get Her To The Olympics

Long before the 2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony, there was plenty of excitement on the U.S. Speed Skating Olympic Team. Speed skater Erin Jackson’s quotes about Brittany Bowe at the opening ceremony on Feb. 4 speak to just how much these teammates support each other. When Bowe and Jackson competed in the U.S. trials in early January 2022, they likely didn’t expect what would happen next: Jackson, a highly skilled skater, slipped on the ice and was set to not qualify for the games until Bowe stepped in and declined her spot, giving Jackson the chance to compete in Beijing. It was sportsmanship at its finest, and Jackson is quick to share how much she appreciates Bowe and her friendship, calling her an “amazing teammate.”

Ever since Bowe gave up her 500m spot at the Olympic Trials in Milwaukee after Jackson slipped and placed third during her run on Jan. 7, the two teammates have done nothing but support each other. Jackson again took the time to shout out Bowe as the 29-year-old was interviewed ahead of the 2022 Olympic opening ceremony. When asked about Bowe, Jackson shared, “She’s and amazing person, an amazing friend, and amazing teammate.” Jackson also elaborated on how excited she is that Bowe, who was also named a flag bearer for Team USA, was able to eventually make the team: “I’m just so glad her good karma came back around so quickly, so now all of us will get to race the 500.”

