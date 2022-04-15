Who knew tax day could be so sweet?
Tax Day is coming up on April 18, and plenty of chains are offering discounts on sips and bites to help you celebrate submitting your returns. These Tax Day 2022 deals include free ice cream, $4.18 pizza, and more.
Noodles & Company has free delivery deal for Rewards members from April 15 through April 17, per an email from the brand to Elite Daily.
Sign up for Noodles Rewards online or on the Noodles Rewards app, which is available for download on the App Store or Google Play.