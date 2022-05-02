You Could Win $1,000 By Taking Aldi's Fan-Favorite Survey

Shoppers, listen up, because there’s a new sweepstakes that could snag you $1,000 at Aldi this spring. Yep, you heard that right — Aldi unveiled its new Fan-Favorite Survey for 2022, which means it’s that time of year again to vote for your most-loved products for a chance at the grand prize. If you’re ready to score some major cash for your next shopping trip, here’s how to take Aldi’s Fan-Favorite Survey 2022.

Aldi’s Fan-Favorite Survey, which first debuted in 2019, officially returned for 2022 on Monday, May 2. ICYDK, the program is all about asking fans to vote for their most-loved products at Aldi stores, and of course, rewarding those who participate with the opportunity to win $1,000 in Aldi gift cards. This year’s survey even includes new categories, such as “Hall of Fame” picks, that’ll ask you to decide between fan-favorites like Mama Cozzi’s Pizza, Clancy’s Chips, and more.

To take the survey and enter the sweepstakes, head to Aldi’s Fan-Favorite Survey through May 12. The survey includes 13 multiple choice questions about your Aldi product preferences, which range from favorite pet picks to your go-to protein. Once you’ve submitted your survey, you’ll automatically get one sweepstakes entry.

If you don’t have Aldi faves yet, you can still enter the sweepstakes by writing your first and last name, date of birth, street address, city, state, postal code, telephone number, and email address on a piece of paper and mailing it to the following address: Aldi Fan Favorites Sweepstakes c/o Maru/Blue Civic Opera Building, 20 North Wacker Drive, Suite 1400, Chicago, Illinois, 60606, United States. BTW, your letter must be postmarked by 11:59 p.m. on May 12 and received by May 19.

Courtesy of Aldi

The brand will randomly select the winners through a drawing by around June 9. If you’re the one lucky grand prize winner, you’ll get $1,000 in the form of two $500 Aldi gift cards. Ten second prize winners will also receive $100 Aldi gift cards each.

Since Aldi’s Fan-Favorite Survey officially runs through May 12, you’ll want to vote for your favorite picks ASAP for a chance to snag $1,000 toward your next shopping trip.