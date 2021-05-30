Target Is Selling SunPop Frozen Cocktail Popsicles For A Boozy Summer Treat

There’s a boozy new treat that’ll cool you off in warmer weather. Wine brand SunPop launched new Frozen Cocktail Popsicles that put a spin on your usual chilly dessert with alcohol and tropical flavors. These SunPop Frozen Cocktail Popsicles at Target will seriously take your backyard chillin’ and pool days to the next level this summer.

SunPop Frozen Cocktail Popsicles, which launched on March 17 at Target, are a convenient way to enjoy a boozy treat while you’re on the go. With a 6% ABV, the popsicles come in single-serve packages that are super easy to prepare — all you’ll need to do is freeze the product and they’ll be ready to eat, per the packaging. To top it off, there are three summery flavors you can choose from — tropical, peach, and strawberry — that put a easy-to-eat, frozen twist on some of your fave cocktails. Since a 12-pack of the popsicles features four of each flavor, you’ll certainly get to try them all out.

If you’re ready to add a boozy twist to your chilly treat, you can pick up SunPop Frozen Cocktail Popsicles at Target for $14.99. BTW, you’ll need to be at least 21 years old to purchase the product. Since the popsicles are only available until the end of August, you’ll want to stock up on some ASAP for all your summer festivities.

For some real summer fun, you can pair your popsicles with SunPop’s lineup of wines, which launched as permanent additions at Target in February 2021. The refreshing, semi-sweet wines come in the same fruity and tropical flavors as the popsicles: Strawberry Moscato, Tropical Moscato, and Peach Moscato. It’ll cost you $6.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle of the vino.

When you head to Target to pick up SunPop’s Frozen Cocktail Popsicles and wines to cool off for the summer, make sure to keep in mind the CDC guidelines for the most updated rules on social distancing and mask-wearing.