Eating fresh at Subway is getting a brand new look, thanks to the company’s decision to overhaul its menu. In addition to upgrading a number of its existing ingredients, Subway's new toppings and sandwiches in the July 2021 menu update include some tasty additions like smashed avocado and fresh mozzarella. Plus, you can kick off the launch of the new Eat Fresh Refresh menu by scoring a free sub on July 13.

Starting on July 13, Subway fans can head to any U.S. location to enjoy over 20 menu updates. In addition to the rollout of two bread options with revamped recipes — Artisan Italian and Hearty Multigrain — you can get new toppings like BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella as well as smashed avocado with sea salt. Subway will also be gifting cheese and garlic lovers a new MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette, which owes its tangy flavor to the addition of herbs, garlic, and parmesan.

Other new or revamped ingredients include crispier hickory-smoked bacon, thin-sliced Black Forest ham and oven roasted turkey, and shaved steak that’s seasoned, marinated, and glazed. The chain’s popular rotisserie-style chicken and roast beef are also making their way back to the menu.

Keeping with the “refresh” theme, Subway is also giving some of its sandwiches a glow-up and rolling out four brand new options. The new Turkey Cali Fresh combines the new bacon and roasted turkey slices with smashed avocado, fresh mozz, mayo, spinach, red onions, and fresh tomatoes on the new Hearty Multigrain bread. You can also order a Steak Cali Fresh that’ll swap out the turkey for steak.

Courtesy of Subway

Subway is also debuting a Subway Club and an All-American Club. The Subway version features oven roasted turkey, Black Forest ham, and roast beef layered with red onions, lettuce, and tomatoes on Hearty Multigrain Bread. Meanwhile, the All-American Club is served on Artisan Italian bread, swaps out roast beef for hickory-smoked bacon, and adds American cheese.

To prepare for the big change, Subway restaurants will close early at 6 p.m. local time on July 12 ahead of the relaunch. The company is encouraging fans to try out the menu update by giving away up to 1 million sandwiches across the country. From 10 a.m. to noon local time on July 13, the first 50 people to visit participating Subway restaurants across the country can score a free six-inch Turkey Cali Fresh sub just by asking for it, no purchase necessary.

When visiting Subway for your free sandwich (and for any subsequent visits), it’s a good idea to make sure to follow the CDC guidelines for the most updated rules on social distancing and mask-wearing