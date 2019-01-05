10 Strong Caramel Drinks At Starbucks That’ll Keep You Going

Starbucks is a go-to for pick-me-ups and sweet treats, and it’s even better when the brand combines the two. Take Starbucks’ Caramel Macchiato, for example, with its sweet caramel goodness and 150 milligrams of caffeine. That’s just the beginning, though. If your Starbucks runs are all about sipping delicious flavors and scoring a substantial energy boost, you’ll want to check out this complete list of Starbucks caramel drinks ranked by their caffeine levels.

While some flavors like pumpkin spice, eggnog, and chestnut praline only appear for the holidays, Starbucks keeps caramel flavoring on the menu year-round. Whether you're getting a hot drink, iced drink, bottled beverage, or even a snack, you'll likely find multiple caramel options at the Seattle-based coffee chain. Not to mention, you can choose to add caramel to almost any Starbucks drink.

For a little background on the caffeine counts of Starbucks’ heavy hitters, you should know a Grande Iced Coffee has 165 milligrams of caffeine, and a 1.5-ounce shot of Starbucks Espresso contains 150 milligrams of caffeine, so you can expect most of the caramel creations to pack a punch. Keep in mind some of the below drinks are seasonal (No. 6 and on), so if you see one you like that’s only on the menu during the holidays, make a note to keep that in the rotation when it’s on the menu. Now that you’re ready for caramel goodness with a kick, take a look at all these great options:

01 Salted Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew Starbucks The Salted Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew will wake you up fast. Don’t let the smoothness of the Nitro Cold Brew fool you because this sip weighs in at 270 milligrams of caffeine in a Grande. Enjoy waking up with a sweet caramel taste and a topping of rich, salted vanilla cold foam because if you’re looking for a quick pick-me-up, this is the highest caffeine content of Starbucks’ caramel creations.

02 Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew Coming in at 185 milligrams of caffeine, a Grande Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew packs a punch with its smooth cold brew coffee, caramel, and salted vanilla cream cold foam topping.

03 Caramel Macchiato (Iced or Hot) Starbucks One of Starbucks' signature espresso drinks, the Caramel Macchiato is available hot or iced. With milk, vanilla syrup, espresso, caramel drizzle, you’ll get a respectable 150 milligrams of caffeine in a grande.

04 Caramel Frappuccino Blended Coffee The Caramel Frappuccino Blended Coffee combines the goodness of caramel-flavored coffee with the icy fun of a Frappuccino. A grande size will give you 90 milligrams of caffeine for a refreshing sip that won’t give you more of a boost than you’re looking for.

05 Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino Starbucks Starbucks’ Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino blends coffee, milk, ice, and buttery caramel syrup, and it’s finished with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a caramel-sugar topping. The grande size of this sweet sip has 85 milligrams of caffeine.

06 Salted Caramel Mocha According to the Starbucks menu, the seasonal, holiday offering, the Salted Caramel Mocha provides 175 milligrams of caffeine in a grande size. With your energy boost, you’ll get the flavors of mocha sauce, toffee nut syrup, caramel, sugar, and sea salt combined with coffee and milk.

07 Blonde Caramel Brulee Latte Starbucks Coming in hot (pun intended) after the Salted Caramel Mocha is the seasonal menu offering, the Starbucks' Blonde Caramel Brulée Latte. This tasty espresso and milk concoction with caramel brulée sauce, caramel brulée topping, and whipped cream serves 170 milligrams of caffeine per 16 fluid ounces.

08 Caramel Brulée Latte (Iced or Hot) This seasonal drink is made with espresso, Caramel Brulee Sauce, and milk, and there are 150 milligrams of caffeine in a grande. Cold coffee lovers can also get this flavored drink in an iced version!

09 Salted Caramel Mocha Frappuccino Starbucks Another seasonal offering, the Salted Caramel Mocha Frappuccino has it all: toffee, caramel, sugar, and salt, all the elements of a delicious hot or cold sip (or a delicious anything, for that matter). With 100 milligrams of caffeine in a grande, this sip will keep you going.

10 Caramel Brulée Frappuccino This seasonal fave is made with layers of Caramel Brulée Sauce for that perfect winter treat. With 90 milligrams of caffeine in a grande, the Caramel Brulée Frappuccino is a tasty way to start a day.

With so many options and caffeine levels to choose from, you definitely can't go wrong with a caramel drink from Starbucks.