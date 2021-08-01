Play Starbucks’ Summer Game For A Chance At 10,000 Bonus Stars

Starbucks Summer Game returned on Tuesday, July 21, and there are so many prizes up for grabs. Starbucks Summer 2021 Game prizes include free sips and Stars, as well as plenty of pool day necessities like a floatie and a Bose speaker. If you’d like to score some freebies, you’ll certainly want to try your luck at the annual game.

If you haven’t given Starbucks' Summer Game a shot yet in 2021, you still have some time. The game runs through Sunday, Aug. 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and there are a total of 2.2 million prizes being given away. The prizes include both Instant Win prizes (which you’ll find out if you’ve won immediately after playing ) and grand sweepstakes prizes (which will be awarded after a random drawing on Aug. 23)

The Instant Win prizes you could win depending on the level you are at the game — Backyard Hang, Pool Party, Camping Trip, Beach Day, and Boardwalk Stroll — which each have a challenge to complete. You have a chance at featured prizes in each level of the game, including a Rainbow Bling Cup (Backyard Hand), a Dragonfruit floatie (Pool Party), 1,000 Bonus Stars (Camping Trip), a Bose Bluetooth speaker (Beach Day), and a $100 Starbucks gift card (Boardwalk Stroll).

20 grand prize winners of the sweepstakes will score free Starbucks drinks for three months, which is defined as a daily credit to your account for a handcrafted drink for 92 days. 150 winners will receive 10,000 Bonus Stars, while 240 winners will snag Bose Frames Soprano audio sunglasses.

If you’re ready to try your luck at the game, you'll need a Starbucks Rewards account, which you can create on the Starbucks Rewards website. Once you have an account, sign into your Rewards account on the Starbucks Summer Game website or the Starbucks app.

The game itself is similar to a virtual Plinko board, where you’ll need to aim a ball into a bucket by choosing one of six slots. Each board has either a bucket for Sweepstakes entry and buckets for Instant Win prizes, so you’ll know right away if you’ve won a prize or an entry.