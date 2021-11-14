Score 40% Off SodaStream’s New Sparkling Water Maker With Black Friday Deals

There are few things more sacred in life then soda and Black Friday deals, which is why SodaStream is combining the two for some seriously unstoppable Cyber Week discounts. From promotional dates to SodaStream vendors, here’s what you need to know about SodaStream’s Black Friday deals.

One of the best deals you’ll see from SodaStream all Black Friday season is the discounted price on the new Terra Sparkling Water Maker. The Terra is the perfect gift for that extra special person in your life (emphasis on the extra), because it turns regular water into sparkling water in just a matter of seconds. On Black Friday, customers can get their hands on the Terra Starter Kit for a whopping 40% off. The Starter Kit comes with all the perks you could need: the water maker itself, the Quick Connect CO2 cylinder, and one dishwasher safe plastic bottle. And with a 30 day risk-free trial and three year warranty, there’s really no excuse not to treat yourself to a Terra this holiday season.

SodaStream

Put some sparkle in your water. The all new Terra will be on sale on the SodaStream website from Nov. 21 to Dec. 4, according to an email from SodaStream to Elite Daily. (There may be other sales before then, but the $40 off discount will start on Nov. 21.)

Other SodaStream products like the Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Maker are also on sale periodically. It’s unclear when they end, so make sure to scoop them up while you still can.

Target

Target shoppers, rejoice: The Terra will be on sale for $60 from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4. (There may be other sales before then, but the $40 off discount will start on Nov. 28.)

Walmart

Mark your calendar for this Walmart deal, because according to SodaStream, the sparkling water maker will be on sale for $60 at Walmart from Nov. 21 to Dec. 4. (There may be other sales before then, but the $40 off discount will start on Nov. 21.)

Bed, Bath, and Beyond

We all drink water, why not make it fun? Shop the Terra at your local Bed, Bath, and Beyond from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28. (There may be other sales before then, but the $40 off discount will start on Nov. 24.)

Amazon

Love shopping online? According to SodaStream, the Terra will be on sale at Amazon from Nov. 21 to Dec. 4. (There may be other sales before then, but the $40 off discount will start on Nov. 21.)

Add a little extra sparkle to your holiday season with the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker. If you’re planning to cop your SodaStream in stores, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.