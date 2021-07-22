Virtually Train Like An Olympian With This Cool Snapchat AR Lens

Snapchat is making it easier for users to get into the spirit of the 2021 Olympic Games, thanks to the launch of some new features. In addition to releasing five shows covering the best moments from the competition (and the social media responses to them) to users in the United States, Snapchat will globally roll out a cool Augmented Reality (AR) Lens that helps you train like your favorite Olympians. Here are the best Snapchat 2021 Olympics Lenses and shows you can look forward to as you begin your countdown to July 23.

Starting on July 24, Snapchatters in Australia, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, India, Sweden, Mexico, Norway, Italy, Denmark, and Japan can access a cool new AR Lens from the Olympics’ official Snapchat account. (Other global users can access it with this Snapcode beginning July 24.) The Train like an Olympian Lens is a whole-body experience that encourages you to get active with a little bit of competition. Using the Lens’ body-tracking technology, you’ll need to get through three different exercises before the time runs out. If you’re successful, you’ll be rewarded with a virtual fireworks show on your phone.

If you’re looking for a more traditional Lens experience to show your support for Team USA, Snapchat users in the U.S. can check out Snapchat’s AR Lens with NBC. Launched on July 19, the Lens makes it look you’re wearing patriotic face paint and sunglasses as well as a gold medal around your neck against a special NBC Olympic background. The Lens also adds a fun auditory component with the sound of crowds cheering while the NBC Olympics theme plays in the background. You can find it in your Lens Carousel.

Snapchat users should also keep an eye out for more Olympic-themed AR Lenses to debut during the games as well as Olympic Cameos that can be found in the Sticker drawer and Chat.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

In addition to rolling out on-theme Lenses, Snapchat will be teaming up with NBC Olympics for the third time to produce five shows U.S. users can find in the Discover section or by searching the titles. Starting from their premiere dates, each show will post episodes daily until the end of the Olympics and will explore different aspects of the games. In addition to shows specifically focusing on highlights from the competition, you’ll also be able to see profiles of the athletes on Team USA and check out the most viral and meme-worthy moments. Coverage from the five shows will start on July 18 and end on Aug. 9:

July 18: Chasing Gold (profiles of Team USA athletes)

July 23: NBC Olympics IRL (the internet’s best reaction clips to the Games)

July 23: NBC Olympics Highlights (broadcast footage from the Games in real-time)

July 23: NBC Olympics Spotlight (a deeper look at the different competitions in near real-time)

July 24: NBC Olympics ICYMI (memes, storylines, culture, and trends from the Games)

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will also be producing two different highlights shows in India and Mexico as well as a global Best of Olympics show that will premier globally on July 18. This show will showcase some of the biggest athletes and moments from past Olympic Games.

Snapchat fun aside, it’s also important to note that the Olympic Games have come under scrutiny due to the current state of emergency in Tokyo due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and the low vaccination rate in Japan. However, the games are set to go on as of July 22, so you can keep track with all the happenings on Snapchat.