Skittles Is Selling Space-Themed Zero-G Packs That Come In Cosmic Colors

Get ready to treat your sweet tooth to a new Skittles variety that’s totally out-of-this-world. Skittles’ Zero-G packs are a limited-edition candy that pay tribute to a historic spaceflight with an extraterrestrial design and colorful candies. Prepare your taste buds for blastoff, because the limited-time packs put an intergalactic twist on the sweets you know and love.

Mars Wrigley unveiled its Skittles’ Zero-G packs on July 22 to “commemorate the brand’s first trip to space, creating better moments and more smiles for extraterrestrial travels” per the press release. In case you missed it, Jeff Bezos threw Skittles into a passenger’s mouth during his Blue Origin trip to space on July 20. Yep, the iconic candies were actually floating in space for a moment in time. Since Skittles successfully made it beyond Earth, the limited-time Zero-G packs feature a unique aluminum packaging along with the Skittles logo and a rainbow floating in space. It’s certainly a memorable package that Skittles fans will want to add to their collection as a keepsake for the historic trip to space.

Inside the new Zero-G pack, you’ll find an assortment of OG blue- and purple-colored Skittles. The flavors included are Pineapple Passionfruit, Raspberry, and Berry Punch, so you can expect to treat your tastebuds to a fruity mix.

If you’re ready to get your taste of space, you’ll have to wait a little longer. According to the brand, fans will want to keep an eye out on Skittles’ Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages for more information on where you can snag a package. Since the packs are dropping later this summer, it’s a good idea to check back on social media often so you don’t miss out on the opportunity to get your hands on the cosmic candies.

In addition to the new out-of-this-world candy, Skittles also made another contribution to space. The brand donated to Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum to support education and programs for aviation and spaceflight.

With Skittles’ Zero-G packs dropping so soon, it’s time for a cosmic celebration like no other.