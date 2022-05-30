Shake Shack’s New Summer Shakes Are The Most Delicious Flavor Combos

Summer is the perfect time to treat yourself to some chilly frozen treats that’ll sweeten up your day. Thankfully, there are two new offerings at Shake Shack that feature ingredients you know and love, like chocolate, cinnamon, and even Oreo cookies. Shack Shack’s Oreo Funnel Cake and Chocolate Churro Shakes are here for summer 2022, so get ready to sip on these creamy innovations in warmer weather.

Shake Shack unveiled its new Oreo Funnel Cake and Chocolate Churro Shakes on May 11, and these two menu items will certainly put a tasty spin on your usual treats at the chain. After all, they both feature a seriously sweet combo of ingredients and are topped with whipped cream and more tasty add-ons.

The Oreo Funnel Cake Shake starts off with a hand spun blend of Oreo cookies, funnel cake crunch, and vanilla frozen custard. It’s all finished off with chocolate whipped cream for even more creaminess. If you’d like your chocolate balanced with some spice, you’ll want to opt for the Chocolate Churro Shake. The treat features​ a layers of hand spun cinnamon churro frozen custard, spiced dark chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and cinnamon waffle cone crumbles. With so many cinnamon churro-inspired ingredients, it’s the perfect option when you’re looking to enjoy the classic summer fair dessert in shake form.

Both the Oreo Funnel Cake Shake and Chcoolate Churro Cake Shake are available at nationwide Shake Shack locations, and cost $6.09. You can order the treats online for delivery or pick-up on Shake Shack’s website, and you’ll have the option of customizing your treat by requesting no whipped cream. Since Shake Shack’s Oreo Funnel Cake Shake and Chocolate Churro Cake Shake are seasonal menu items, they’ll only be here for a limited time, so you’ll want to kick off your summer the sweet treats as soon as you can.

When you head to Shake Shack to try out the new Oreo Funnel Cake Shake and Chcoolate Churro Cake Shake for summer 2022, remember to check CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.