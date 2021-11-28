The Rock Has A Holiday Ice Cream Collection Mixing Festive Flavors With Tequila

It’s time to put a boozy spin on your favorite scoops this cozy season. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Salt & Straw unveiled the return of Dwanta Claus’ holiday ice cream pack on Nov. 26, and there are five tasty flavors to look forward to, especially if you’re looking for an extra kick in your dessert scoop. Salt & Straw’s Dwayne Johnson tequila ice cream holiday 2021 pack even includes pints infused with tequila to make the holidays even more merry.

The epic comeback of Dwanta Claus’ holiday ice cream pack, which debuted in 2019, is certainly a treat for anyone looking to upgrade their usual scoops for movie nights this season. After all, the Dwayne Johnson x Salt & Straw collab is a fan-favorite collection that includes five ice cream flavors, including two new flavors for 2021. BTW, the lineup is inspired Johnson’s cheat meals, so you can expect some rockin’ blends.

Starting off Dwanta Claus’ holiday ice cream pack is PB&J (Pretty Badass & Jolly) Coconut Banana Pancakes, which is a new limited-edition offering that features coconut pancake bits, homemade peanut butter cups, marionberry jam, and candied coconut flakes. It’s blended with streusel crumble and banana ice cream. Naughty Nutty, Tipsy Toasty Teremana Pecan Pie is also a new limited-edition pint that pays tribute to pecan pie with a mix of brown sugar, butter, vanilla, toasted pecans, and spiked cream. It’s finished off with a splash of Teremana Tequila — Johnson’s popular tequila brand.

The holiday pack brings back favorites from past years, including Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnog, which celebrates classic eggnog with amontillado sherry, nutmeg, salt, and Teremana Tequila; Chocolate Gooey Brownie, which is a chocolate-y blend of brownie batter and chocolate ice cream; and Double Fold Vanilla, which features vanilla extract from Singing Dog Vanilla for even more vanilla goodness than you’re used to.

For an extra festive touch, each five-pint holiday pack comes with a note and signed labels from “Dwanta Claus” himself. If you’re ready to try out the pints, you can purchase the Dwanta Claus Holiday Pack on the Salt & Straw website for $65.

To spread cheer during the season of giving, $1 for every pint sold through Dec. 31 will be donated to World Central Kitchen’s Restaurants for the People program. Teremana Tequila will also be matching every $1 donation. Get ready to ring in the season with five pints of festive goodness.