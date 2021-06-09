9 Rosé Seltzers That’ll Make Your Summer Bubbly AF

It’s no secret hard seltzer has been growing in popularity, and rosé, of course, has always been a summer staple, so to combine the bubbles of seltzer with rosé seems like the next natural step. Some companies are doing just that with rosé-flavored hard seltzers, and others are bringing the bubbles to already boozy rosé. If you’re 21 or older, check out all of the canned sparkling rosé and rosé seltzer options that’ll really up your pink wine game this summer.

