There Are SO Many Ratatouille Easter Eggs In Disney’s New Ride

It’s been more than 14 years since Disney fans fell in love with a world-class chef who also happens to be a rat. Yes, I’m talking about Remy in Ratatouille, and Disney World park-goers now have a whole new way to immerse themselves in the film. The idea of a ride based on the food-centric film isn’t new — Disneyland Paris opened a nearly identical version of the ride in July 2014 — but it's the first time its been accessible stateside. As you explore an expanded France Pavilion in Epcot, these Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Easter eggs will make you feel like you're totally immersed in Pixar's version of Paris from the 2007 film.

To complement the new Ratatouille experience at Epcot in Orlando, Florida, which opened on Oct. 1, Disney totally Pixar-fied the France Pavilion to drop you right into the city of Remy’s great adventure. In addition to the ride, there’s a new Paris courtyard and dining experience called La Crêperie de Paris leading you to the main attraction. When you’re done eating (or to work up your appetite), you can go on Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, which follows Remy as he enters the kitchen at Gusteau’s for the first time.

The ride starts in a trackless vehicle, and you wear 3D glasses to see everything from a “rat’s eye view.” To help you prepare to make the great escape with Remy, here are some nods to the film — big and small — that you’ll see along the way.

01 Rat Designs In The Gates Courtesy of Collette Reitz As you enter Disney’s reimagined version of Paris, make sure you look out for the star of the show: Remy. Rat designs reign supreme in this part of France at Epcot, and you can see them if you look closely as you walk in. Keep an eye on the fences to the right as you’ll see two rat shapes with curlicue tails facing each other.

02 Colette’s Moped Courtesy of Collette Reitz Take a quick detour left of the attraction before or after you ride. There, you’ll see two mopeds — one of which looks exactly like the black motorbike Colette rides in the movie. The red scooter next to hers belongs to none other than Chef Skinner.

03 “The Little Chef” Remy Poster Courtesy of Disney Parks Before you enter the ride, you’ll see posters of Remy, Linguini, and Chef Skinner, each with a descriptor written in French. Remy’s poster reads, “le célèbre petit chef.” Translated to English, it means, “the famous little chef,” which is a nod to the nickname — little chef — Linguini calls Remy all throughout the film.

04 Mickey Designs At The Entrance Courtesy of Collette Reitz Although you may have retrained yourself to look for hidden rat figures in Remy’s home country of France, don’t forget about the OG rodent the park was named after. As you enter the queue, take a look at the wait time sign, and you’ll see two Mickey outlines on either side of it.

05 La Cave D’Ego Courtesy of Disney Parks On your way to the ride, you’ll pass by a storefront called La Cave D’Ego, which is named after the food critic in the film, Anton Ego. The wine bottles displayed in the case are from years that have special meaning for Ratatouille: 2007, the year the film was released; 2014, the year the ride opened in Disneyland Paris; and 2021, the year Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure opened in Epcot at Disney World.

06 Wallpaper Designs Courtesy of Collette Reitz Be sure to take a close look at the designs in the wallpaper while walking through the queue. The dark red illustrations include nods to the film, with outlines of rats who look like Remy and Emile. Take an even closer look, and you’ll see an Eiffel Tower design made out of salt and pepper shakers, a fork, a spoon, and a knife. Once more glance, and you’ll see a wedge of cheese holding it all up.

07 Red Onion Painting In The Art Studio Courtesy of Collette Reitz In the queue, you’ll pass by an art studio modeled after a French artist’s loft, which according to Disney, is a nod to a blink-and-you-missed-it part of the film. It’s filled with art supplies and paintings to set the scene. If you look in the back corner, you’ll see a painting of a red onion with a knife on a chopping board. This picture is an homage to a scene early on in the film where Remy learns how to control Linguini’s movements with his hair, and if you recall, the pair slices up a red onion as they perfect their talent.

08 Rat-Shaped Vehicles Courtesy of Collette Reitz When you finally make your way to the beginning of the attraction, you’ll see the Remy-inspired rat vehicles with little eyes, a pink nose, and whiskers, but don’t forget to peek at the back of the vehicle to really bring home the rat-spiration. Before you put on your 3D glasses, look at the vehicle in front of you to see the winding tail rats are known for.

09 Rat Eyes In The Fridge Courtesy of Collette Reitz The refrigerator at Gusteau’s is highlighted many times in the film as Remy’s hiding place, and the ride’s version of the fridge makes you feel like you’re one of the little rat friends trying to hide from Linguini. Keep your eyes peeled as you exit, and you’ll see quite a few pairs of rat eyes blinking back at you.

10 The Pot Of Potato Leek Soup Courtesy of Collette Reitz Don’t miss a glimpse at the pot of potato leek soup that started it all. In the beginning of the ride, which replicates the chase scene when Remy is loose in the kitchen, you’ll see the tall brass soup pot. That’s the same pot that held the soup Linguini was messing with, which then was made delicious by none other than Remy.

11 The Oven’s Hot Flames Courtesy of Collette Reitz Be sure to look up after getting splashed with the mop as Linguini shoos you out of the kitchen into the “safety” of the oven. Before you escape into the dining room, you’ll feel the heat of the oven and know exactly where you are when you look up at the blue “flames.”

12 Bread Smell Courtesy of Collette Reitz Your senses will be heightened throughout the ride, but make sure to take a good whiff when the scene opens on the rat-run kitchen after you escape Skinner in the dining room. As your car enters the hustle and bustle, you’ll get a distinct smell of fresh-baked bread that’s pumped into the ride to really make you feel like you’re in the kitchen.

13 Rat Band Courtesy of Collette Reitz Nothing says “escaping extermination” like a good ol’ rat party at Remy’s restaurant above Gusteau’s. As the ride comes to an end, you’ll see Remy and his family and friends eating and dancing. Take a closer look, and you’ll recognize the makeshift instruments the rats are playing as the same ones they use in the film including a paperclip, salt shaker, and a pencil.

14 End At Remy’s Courtesy of Collette Reitz One look around when the ride stops, and it’s clear you’re in Remy’s restaurant above Gusteau’s. You’ll see leaves and flowers surrounding you just like they do in the movie where the rats dine on the flower-covered roof of the restaurant. You’ll hop off the ride, escaping Chef Skinner just like Remy did in the film.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is all about immersing you in the action, so keep these tidbits in mind to get the full effect the next time you ride. And if you ride multiple times, try to sit in a different car each time, to discover new attractions along the way.