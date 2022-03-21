Here’s Why The Reading Rainbow Theme Song Is All Over TikTok

There's already a Lil Jon remix.
The Reading Rainbow theme song (“Just take a look / It's in a book”) is making a comeback. TikTokers are pairing the 1983 song with an out-of-this-world filter as a backdrop to ask difficult (and ironic) questions.
Here’s what the Reading Rainbow TikTok trend is all about.
Per Know Your Meme, the trend began on March 10, 2022, when TikToker @homewithshelby made a video using the Reading Rainbow theme song’s lyrics with a filter called “Space.”
In the video, the creator's face floats through space as they try to understand the rules to a board game.