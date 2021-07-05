Qdoba is giving you more flavorful options to deck out your burritos and bowls this summer. The chain is adding to its popular add-on options like guacamole and queso by rolling out some smoky, spicy, and tangy new offerings — and the best part is that you can add any of Qdoba's new salsas, sauces, and toppings for 2021 to your entree for free. From pickled red onions to a smoky and creamy Chile Crema sauce, here are the four tasty new toppings you can try in your next Qdoba order.

If you want to add some bright and tangy flavors to your tacos and salads, Qdoba’s new topping, Pickled Red Onions, are a perfect option. Pickled in-house, the onions also add hints of lime that pair well with your choice of protein and veggies. For the sauces, Qdoba is giving fans two options to choose from with a spicy jalapeño-based sauce as well as a creamy smoky sauce with just a hint of heat. The Jalapeño Verde sauce promises to bring the heat by combining roasted jalapeños and Aji chiles with cotija cheese, lime juice, and fresh cilantro. Looking for just a hint of fire? The Chile Crema features a base of chipotles in adobo for a creamy, spicy addition that has more of a smoky flavor. Lastly, Qdoba is also rolling out a Roasted Tomato Salsa that one-ups the classic. Made with fresh tomatoes that are fire-roasted, the salsa is caramelized then mixed with fresh cilantro for a refreshing burst of summery flavor.

Customers who visit U.S. and Canada-based Qdoba locations can now order the spicy Jalapeño Verde sauce and smoky Chile Creme sauce as well as Pickled Red Onions and Roasted Tomato Salsa for free with the purchase of any entree. They can also be added to any personal creation for delivery via the Qdoba app or Qdoba.com.

As always when when picking up your food in-store or dining in, it’s a good idea to make sure to follow the CDC guidelines for the most updated rules on social distancing and mask-wearing so you can make your Qdoba visit a safe one.