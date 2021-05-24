Pringles Is Launching A Flavor Inspired By A Wendy’s Chicken Sandwich

There’s a new snack that’ll have you experiencing classic flavors in a whole new way. Pringles is releasing a Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich flavor that pays tribute to the fast food chain’s iconic fried chicken bite. Pringle’s new Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich flavor will heat up your summer with some seriously savory chips.

Pringles and Wendy’s are once again teaming up for a juicy collab this summer. The new limited-edition Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich flavor is certainly a treat for fans of the fast food chain’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich. Just like the OG bite, you can expect the new Pringles to feature a flavor mash-up of fried chicken and Wendy’s signature combo of peppers and spices. That means you can enjoy the flavors of the classic Wendy’s menu item wherever you are this summer in one single crisp, whether it’s chillin’ in your backyard or at the beach.

If you’re ready to get a taste of the fiery chips, you can purchase Pringles’ new Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich flavor at nationwide retailers for a limited time beginning in June 2021. To celebrate the launch, you’ll even have the chance to enjoy your crisps with a free chicken sandwich. All you’ll have to do is enter the code on your Pringles’ seal when you make a purchase through Wendy’s mobile order to receive a complimentary Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

The new flavor is the second Pringles x Wendy’s collab, following the Baconator flavor launch in June 2020. Pringles’ first Wendy’s-inspired flavor paid tribute to Wendy’s Baconator with all the savory flavors of beef, American cheese, smoked bacon, ketchup, and mayo. Like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich flavor, the Baconator flavor was only around for a limited time, so make sure to try out the new Spicy Chicken Sandwich Pringles while you can.

