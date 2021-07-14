These Presidential Pets Over The Years Are Seriously The Cutest

I’d vote for any and all of these first family floofs.
Nearly every president has had a pet, meaning cats and dogs (plus some unconventional animals) are a White House fixture. Seen here: President Benjamin Harrison’s pet goat, “Old Whiskers,” in the early 1890s.
President Teddy Roosevelt kept a pet Calico Shetland pony named Algonquin on White House grounds. In 1902, the horse even rode the White House elevator to visit Roosevelt’s son, Archie, when he was sick with measles.