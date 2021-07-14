News
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 05: U.S. President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and daughters Malia (L) and Sasha (R) pose for a family portrait with their pets Bo and Sunny in the Rose Garden of the White House on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

These Presidential Pets Over The Years Are Seriously The Cutest

I’d vote for any and all of these first family floofs.

By Rhyma Castillo
Handout/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Nearly every president has had a pet, meaning cats and dogs (plus some unconventional animals) are a White House fixture. Seen here: President Benjamin Harrison’s pet goat, “Old Whiskers,” in the early 1890s.

Ahead, check out the White House’s cutest residents over the years.

Education Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

President Teddy Roosevelt kept a pet Calico Shetland pony named Algonquin on White House grounds. In 1902, the horse even rode the White House elevator to visit Roosevelt’s son, Archie, when he was sick with measles.

Library of Congress/Corbis Historical/Getty Images

