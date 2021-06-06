Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwich Meals Every Friday This Summer

Get ready to spice up your summer with so much fried chicken. Popeyes is partnering with Grubhub to launch a super tasty promotion called Free Chicken Sandwich Fridays that lasts through July. Popeyes’ free Chicken Sandwich Fridays for summer 2021 will have you starting off your weekends with your favorite bite delivered straight to your doorstep.

During Free Sandwich Fridays, which runs every Friday through July 30, you can get a free Chicken Sandwich Combo and free delivery when you make a Popeyes order of at least $20 on Grubhub. You can choose to redeem the offer on either the Classic Chicken Sandwich Combo or the Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo, depending on how much heat you’d like. ICYDK, a combo comes with a chicken sandwich, one side (such as french fries, coleslaw, or mashed potatoes), and one drink, for a totally satisfying meal.

To make things even better, there’s no promo code needed to score the deal. All you’ll have to do is select the Chicken Sandwich Combo when making your order and the offer will automatically apply at checkout. Since you’ll need to make a purchase of at least $20, it’s a good idea to use the deal at your next summer get-together where you can share all the fried chicken goodness.

Popeyes' free Chicken Sandwich Fridays for summer 2021 is incredible. Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

BTW, the deal is only offered at participating Popeyes locations, and can be redeemed once per Friday. That means you can look forward to getting plenty of free chicken sandwiches delivered to your home throughout June and July.